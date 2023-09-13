How Much Money Can I Get From Trading in Old Apple Devices?

Apple continually updates its trade-in deals following the release of its new devices and there are some pretty good offers for those looking to make a bit of cash back.

Apple’s trade-in promotion allows customers to get credit towards their next purchase by mailing or bringing in their old Apple-branded products. More recent models of iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and Macbooks are generally valued higher, but even if your device isn’t eligible for trade-in, you can still recycle it.

Trade-in prices typically shuffle after a new device release. We’ve now had the announcement of the new iPhone 15 and the Apple Watch Series 9, so the trade-in credit you can earn has shifted once again.

Prices also tend to decrease on older models as newer devices come out, so if you want the best deal, you’re better off trading in sooner rather than later.

These are the estimated trade-in prices for Australians that are currently listed on Apple’s website at the time of writing.

Apple trade-in prices you should know about

Apple

iPhone trade-in prices

iPhone 14 Pro Max – Up to $1,255

iPhone 14 Pro – Up to $1,120

iPhone 14 – Up to $830

iPhone 14 Plus – Up to $890

iPhone SE (3rd Generation) – Up to $300

iPhone 13 Pro Max – Up to $1,105

iPhone 13 Pro – Up to $960

iPhone 13 – Up to $730

iPhone 13 Mini – Up to $590

iPhone 12 Pro Max – Up to $765

iPhone 12 Pro – Up to $635

iPhone 12 – Up to $510

iPhone 12 Mini – Up to $360

iPhone SE (2nd gen) – $Up to $150

iPhone 11 Pro Max – Up to $490

iPhone 11 Pro – Up to $430

iPhone 11 – Up to $370

iPhone XS Max – Up to $305

iPhone XS – Up to $245

iPhone XR – Up to $230

iPhone X – Up to $190

iPhone 8 Plus – Up to $140

iPhone 8 – Up to $105

iPhone 7 Plus – Up to $100

iPhone 7 – Up to $55

iPad trade-in prices

iPad Pro — Up to $660

iPad — Up to $265

iPad Air — Up to $395

iPad Mini — Up to $370

MacBook trade-in prices

MacBook Pro — Up to $1,310

MacBook Air — Up to $590

MacBook — Up to $180

Apple Watch trade-in prices

Apple Watch Ultra – Up to $500

Apple Watch Series 8 – Up to $290

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) – Up to $170

Apple Watch Series 7 – Up to $230

Apple Watch Series 6 – Up to $160

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) – Up to $100

Apple Watch Series 5 – Up to $110

Apple Watch Series 4 – Up to $50

If your device isn’t on the list above, Apple will still take back any of its other devices, like old iPods or Apple TVs, to recycle. AirPods and headphones are not eligible, however, due to hygiene reasons.

So don’t leave those old iPhones in your drawer picking up dust; trade them in and get some money, or just recycle them guilt-free.

All you have to do is bring your device to an Apple store for a team member to examine or fill out Apple’s online questionnaire and mail your product back to them. Then Apple will credit you towards your next purchase or put your money onto an Apple Store gift card.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Lead Image Credit: Apple