Here Are All the Deals in Apple’s 2023 Black Friday Shopping Event

Of all the Black Friday deals on offer, the products that are often most sought after are from Apple. The problem is that Apple very rarely does sales, seeing as people seem content to pay whatever, whenever, for its products. But even Apple is showing up to the Black Friday party this year.

Apple’s Black Friday deals aren’t a typical “sale” per se, but rather weekend-long shopping event.

Basically, any eligible Apple product you buy between November 24 and November 27 can land you an extra Apple gift card for your next purchase. That gives you four days to take advantage of a very rare Apple sale, so get out your wish list.

Apple’s 2023 Black Friday deals

Image: Apple

So which products are eligible and what amount of gift card dollars can you earn? Let’s break it down:

Get up to a $120 Apple gift card when you purchase an iPhone 14, iPhone 13 or iPhone SE

Apple gift card when you purchase an or Get up to a $120 Apple gift card when you purchase AirPods (2nd gen), AirPods Pro (2nd gen), AirPods (3rd gen) or AirPods Max

Apple gift card when you purchase or Get a $80 Apple gift card when you purchase an Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch SE.

Apple gift card when you purchase an Get up to a $160 Apple gift card when you purchase an iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad (10th Gen) or iPad Mini.

Apple gift card when you purchase an or Get up to a $320 Apple gift card when you purchase a MacBook Air or Mac Mini.

Apple gift card when you purchase a or Get up to a $80 Apple gift card when you buy an Apple TV 4K or HomePod.

Apple gift card when you buy an or Get up to a $80 Apple gift card when you purchase Beats Studio Pro, Beats Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds+, Beats Studio Buds or Beats Flex.

Apple gift card when you purchase or Get up to a $80 Apple gift card when you purchase select Apple accessories, including Magic Keyboard, Magic Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) or Smart Keyboard Folio.

While you won’t get a discount on your first purchase (depending on what it is), this is a pretty hefty saving on your next purchase from Apple, which is about as good as it gets from these guys, so take advantage of it!

Apple’s new all-in-one gift cards can be used in-store and online on products, accessories, apps, games, music, movies, TV shows and iCloud purchases.

If you want to take this discount even further, you can pair your purchase with a trade-in deal that will give you extra money off your new device and get you a gift card in tandem with Apple’s Black Friday event.

In addition to the above, it’s worth noting that you can also nab free delivery on in-stock Apple items, and you can also personalise gifts with a free engraving service.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

Lead Image Credit: Apple