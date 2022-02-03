Yoghurt Toast Is the Latest Food Trend on TikTok, and Huh?

TikTok is no stranger to unusual food trends. Some of them have been kind of fun, while others have been truly offensive to people and tastebuds all over. The latest recipe trend to emerge from the social platform, however, is one that people seem to be in universal agreeance on: yoghurt toast (or yogurt, depending on where you are).

According to millions of people, yoghurt toast is a seemingly healthy and tasty recipe that brings something new to the breakfast table. And it gives you an excuse to use your air fryer, so there’s that. To my eyeballs, it initially looked like a recipe for soggy bread, but you know what they say about knocking things you haven’t tried.

With that considered, here’s how to make it (and try it out) at home.

Yoghurt toast recipe

There are a few takes on this recipe. Some have even been referring to it as custard toast instead of yoghurt – but the basic recipe is generally always the same.

TikTok creator @feelgoodfoodie has given the yoghurt version a whirl and reported back saying “it’s worth the hype. You can check out her video on how to make the dish below.

@feelgoodfoodie Viral #yogurttoast is worth all the hype! I used @stonyfield Organic Whole Milk Yogurt, 1 egg, cinnamon and honey. It’s like dessert for breakfast! AD ♬ original sound – Feel Good Foodie

And if you want a full breakdown of the recipe for yoghurt toast, here it is:

What you’ll need:

Organic whole milk yogurt (or whichever plain yoghurt you like)

1 egg

Cinnamon

Honey

Sliced bread

Just use as much cinnamon and honey feels right to you.

Directions:

Following on from @feelgoodfoodie‘s video, the basic steps are:

Lay out slices of bread on a chopping board or baking tray (if cooking in the oven, use a baking tray)

Mix yoghurt, egg, honey and cinnamon in a bowl

Drizzle the mixture over your sliced bread and top with any sliced fruit you like

Bake at 400 degrees F (approx 200 C) for 15 minutes in an oven

Once baked, top with more honey and enjoy

Aussie TikTok creator @cookingwithayeh re-created the recipe with chocolate chips and an air fryer so if you’d like some guidance on that approach, you can check out her video here.

If you’re hungry for more breakfast recipe ideas, take a peek at our list of easy air fried dishes next.