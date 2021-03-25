Can Jennifer Garner Please Come Round And Make Me These ‘Breakfast Cookies’?

If you’ve taken even a brief glance at Instagram over the past few years, you should be aware that absolute angel woman Jennifer Garner hosts a series of cooking videos called Pretend Cooking Show on the platform.

It’s a delight, and I think everyone should watch it.

The last time we chatted about Garner’s cooking, we took a peek at her favourite Biscone recipe (a blend of biscuits and scones), and wow was that a treat.

Today, we’re exploring something equally as drool-inducing: Breakfast Cookies.

The actress shared a video of herself making cookies for the crew of her latest film The Adam Project (told you – angel) using a recipe from New York restaurant, Sarabeth’s Kitchen. If you’d like to recreate the treat at home, we’re here to help.

How to make Sarabeth’s Breakfast Cookies like Jennifer Garner

What you’ll need:

Below is the list of ingredients as shared by Garner on Instagram:

1 cup unbleached all-purpose flour

3/4 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp fine sea salt

1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats

1 cup finely crushed shredded wheat cereal

1/2 cup whole wheat flour

1/2 cup unsweetened shredded coconut

1/8 tsp nutmeg

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp lemon zest

2/3 cup superfine sugar

2/3 cup packed light brown sugar

8 Tbsp unsalted butter, cut into 1/2 inch cubes (about 1.3cm), at room temp

2 large eggs, beaten, at room temp

chocolate chips, if you want

Directions

The directions are listed in full on Garner’s Instagram post, also. But here are some important points to keep in mind.

It’s worth noting that Garner is preheating her oven to 350F which is about 177C or close to 180C.

When lining up the cookie dough on a preheated baking tray, she suggests spreading them out by 1 1/2 inches, or about 4cm.

From the footage, it looks like Garner made about 45 cookies or so? She recommends baking two trays at a time, (though she popped in three trays) and rotating the positions occasionally to get that golden goodness evenly spread.

You can check out the full video, and grab the full recipe, below.

Even if you don’t want to bake these cookies, watching the video and seeing Garner joke about her baking obsession, love of Vancouver and how she’d like to play Daisy Edgar-Jones’ mother is enjoyable in and of itself. So, have fun!