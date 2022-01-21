The Biggest Travel Trends in Australia to Add to Your Wanderlust List for 2022

Travel is (kind of) back this year, with most of Australia’s borders open and international travel slowly becoming an option again – albeit a complicated one. If you’re interested in planning an escape of some sort this year, we’ve sourced a handful of big travel trends that appear to be on the rise in Australia for 2022.

So, let’s get packing, shall we?

5 travel ideas and trends for 2022

For this list, we consulted a travel survey completed by van sharing platform Camplify and search trends that have spiked on Pinterest. The results are pretty interesting and make for some excellent travel inspo – if you ask us.

Exploring further and for longer, domestically

According to research from Camplify, one of the biggest travel trends emerging right now is the idea of swapping out short weekends away for lengthier trips, where possible.

54 per cent of people surveyed said they would like to travel in a van for around two months or more in 2022. It seems folks are keen to use flexible work arrangements to take some time to see the parts of Australia they’ve always wanted to.

Long-live the road trip

As was the case in 2021, road trips will remain popular throughout 2022 as it offers a little more control and privacy as a mode of travel – not a bad idea in a pandemic.

Camplify reported that younger travellers have turned to van hire in the bucketloads, with 161 per cent growth in Generation Z hirers and 75 per cent growth in Millennial hirers.

Specific road-trip travel ideas that topped the list were:

Visiting and watching the sunset at Uluru 55%

55% Driving down the Great Ocean Road 45%

45% Exploring outback Australia 38%

Australia 38% Hiking Cradle Mountain 27%

27% Swimming with whale sharks in Exmouth 26%

Lakeside travel is kind of huge

Moving over to Pinterest, one of the clear frontrunners in popular travel ideas is lakeside destinations. According to the platform, searches for ‘lake resort’ has doubled in the last few months, ‘lake trip outfits’ spiked by 3x, and ‘small pontoon boats’ have increased by 90 per cent.

If you’d like a few ideas, here’s a list of 7 Aussie lakes and rivers worth travelling to on your next trip.

Bring the pets on tour

A particularly strong travel trend to come out of Camplify’s research is the increase in folks searching for pet-friendly travel ideas.

The van rental business reported an increase of 131% in booking enquiries for travel with pets in 2021.

People still love the resort life

Maybe it’s all the White Lotus talk, but resort travel is very much front-of-mind for loads of people in 2022.

According to Pinterest, ‘best all-inclusive resort’ saw twice as much search interest in recent months. ‘Resort holiday outfits’ also spiked by 60 per cent, suggesting people are after ideas for the whole resort travel experience.