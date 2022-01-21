A Complete Breakdown of Australia’s Border Restrictions

Since COVID-19 began in March 2020, the state and territory governments have been enforcing their own border control measures to limit travel from various coronavirus hotspots around Australia. Over the past two years, the border restrictions have changed a number of times to adapt to emerging coronavirus clusters.

If you’re at a loss of where we’re at with all this change, don’t worry. We’ve created a guide for you below.

Australian border restriction updates

Western Australia

Update (21/01/2022)

The Western Australian government has announced its Safe Transition Plan has been updated due to the current Omicron outbreak across the country. A hard border will be reinstated will all of Australia on February 5, 2022. The news means WA’s plans to reopen to the rest of the country will be delayed.

The rule change means only approved travellers will be allowed into WA with testing and quarantine rules remaining in place. The following exceptions have been listed:

Returning Western Australians, with strong recent connections or direct legitimate family connections with WA;

Compassionate grounds including funeral, palliative care or terminally ill visitation;

Member of the family of an approved traveller;

People entering for urgent and essential medical treatment;

Reasons of national and state security;

Commonwealth and State officials, Members of Parliament, Diplomats;

Provision of specialist skills not available in WA, health services, emergency service workers;

People required to attend court matters, judicial officers and staff of court, tribunals and commissions; and

Special considerations and extraordinary circumstances determined by the State Emergency Coordinator or Chief Health Officer.

The WA government has shared that approved Aussies wishing to enter into the state must meet the below requirements:

Travellers must have an approved G2G Pass, under the new exemption criteria;

Be triple dose vaccinated, if eligible (or double dose vaccinated if not eligible for a third dose);

Provide proof of a negative Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) within 24 hours before departure;

Undertake 14 days of self-quarantine at a suitable premises, with the same requirements for household members at the self-quarantine premises;

PCR testing within 48 hours of arrival and on day 12 of self-quarantine, and household members will also be required to do a PCR test on the traveller’s day 12;

Subject to mandatory use of the G2G Now app and in-person checks by WA Police as required.

Approved domestic travellers to limit travel to 1,500km from road borders, to enable people to travel by road to suitable premises for quarantine in Perth from Eucla;

Entry at the Kununurra border only permitted for transport, freight and logistics and border community residents;

Restricted travel into remote Aboriginal communities.

Throughout the course of the pandemic, WA has split jurisdictions into categories ranging from very low risk to extreme risk. At present, every state and territory outside WA is considered an extreme risk.

Queensland

Update (21/01/2022)

As of January 15, 2022, domestic border restrictions for people entering Queensland from interstate are no longer in place.

You can read more about QLD’s border updates here.

South Australia

Update (21/01/2022)

South Australia has opened its borders to the rest of Australia. It is required that visitors from interstate use SA’s QR code check-in system when travelling, and anyone with a positive COVID-19 test result may not enter the state until their isolation period has been completed – this does not apply for domestic violence arrivals into SA.

You can read more about SA’s border updates here.

Tasmania

(Update 21/01/2022)

At present, unvaccinated Australians must apply for approval to travel into Tasmania. Even if approved, testing and quarantine conditions will apply.

Vaccinated travellers do not need to register their intent to travel or undergo testing prior to visiting Tasmania. This rule only changes if you are coming from an extreme risk state or territory – currently, there are no areas considered an extreme risk by Tasmania.

Read more on Tasmania’s border updates here.

Northern Territory

Update (21/01/2022)

Double-vaccinated Australians over 15 are eligible to enter into the Northern Territory without having to quarantine.

Unvaccinated visitors from interstate are not permitted to enter into the Territory. If you are a local of the NT or have been granted authority to visit the region and are unvaccinated, you will be required to undertake mandatory supervised quarantine for 14 days at your own cost.

You can read more about the NT’s border rules here.

ACT

Update (21/01/2022)

There are no interstate travel restrictions in place for the ACT.

You can read more here.

New South Wales

(Update 6/12)

Now that NSW has been (trying to) live with COVID-19 for some time, there are relaxed border rules for interstate travellers. At the time of writing, anyone can travel into NSW from another Australian state without having to complete a border pass or get an exemption.

Keep up to date on NSW’s border restrictions here.

Victoria

Update (6/12)

Victoria has also moved to live with its COVID-19 outbreak and has since removed restrictions for interstate travellers. Anyone can now enter Victoria, regardless of vaccination status, from any Australian state or territory without a permit.

Rules are still in place for international arrivals (more on that below).

Find out more about the current Victorian border restrictions here.

International

(Update 21/01/2022)

The good news is that after 18 months of being closed, Australia’s international borders are starting to open again.

Fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents are able to leave the country for any reason – pending any limits on entry into other countries from foreign borders – but whether they can return home is dependent on each state’s rules. (Along with access to flights.)

Details on leaving Australia are available here.

When it comes to entry into Australia, the government states that:

You can travel to Australia if you’re

an Australian citizen

an Australian permanent resident or

in an exempt category

Temporary visa holders need to apply for an exemption to enter the country.

Rules on mandatory quarantine for international arrivals have also changed. The most current advice on Smart traveller reads as follows:

You must quarantine on arrival for 14 days unless

you have an exemption from quarantine, or

you’re fully vaccinated and arriving in a state or territory that has modified quarantine measures for vaccinated travellers.

You can find a breakdown of international arrival rules according to state or territory here.

Travel advisories for 8 southern African countries – introduced at the beginning of the Omicron outbreak – have been reduced to ‘Reconsider your need to travel’.

The 8 destinations are:

You can also keep up to date with COVID locations by referring to government resources along with this Google map of hot spots. And if you want more info on vaccine boosters, you can read up on that next.

This article on COVID border restrictions has been updated with additional information. We will continue to add to this article as more news becomes available.