These Are the Best Travel ‘Dupes’ for 2024

Inflation hit people hard in 2023, but so did wanderlust. In fact, according to the U.S Transportation Security Administration (TSA), rising prices weren’t enough to keep people home, as 2023 saw the busiest summer travel period on record. But they did help make it the year of the travel “dupe”—destinations that have the look and feel of a more popular spot, without the hefty price tag.

Dupes are expected to dominate travel in 2024 as well, according to Expedia’s recently released Trends in Travel report. Here are some of the destinations the experts at the booking site recommend checking out next year.

The best travel dupes for 2024

The term may be (relatively) new, but opting to travel somewhere off the beaten path that’s less crowded and more affordable isn’t exactly novel. That said, it takes some research to find destinations that successfully substitute for longstanding tourist favourites, so you can use Expedia’s picks as a starting point, including:

Instead of : Geneva, Switzerland

Visit : Québec City, Canada

Instead of : Seoul, South Korea

Visit : Taipei, Taiwan

Instead of : Nashville, Tennessee

Visit : Memphis, Tennessee

Instead of : Santorini, Greece

Visit : Paros, Greece

Instead of : Zermatt, Switzerland

Visit : Sapporo, Japan

Instead of : London, England

Visit : Liverpool, England

Instead of : Lisbon, Portugal

Visit : Palermo, Italy

Instead of : Bangkok, Thailand

Visit : Pattaya, Thailand

Instead of : Sydney, Australia

Visit : Perth, Australia

: Sydney, Australia : Perth, Australia Instead of: St. Martin

Visit: Curaçao

In addition to dupes, Expedia also predicts the popularity of destinations with links to TV shows or movies next year, including:

Thailand inspired by "The White Lotus" Season 3

Romania inspired by "Wednesday" Season 2

Malta inspired by the new "Gladiator 2" film

Scottish Highlands inspired by the remaining seasons of "Outlander"

inspired by the remaining seasons of “Outlander” London, Bath and Windsor, UK inspired by the new season of “Bridgerton” and “The Crown” Season 6

Korea inspired by "Squid Game" Season 2

You can read more about trends in travel for 2024 here.