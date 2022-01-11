Here’s What We Know About The White Lotus Season 2 So Far

The White Lotus is one of those shows that captured the conversation. Over six weeks in 2021, both critics and audiences lapped up the complexities and characters of this dark comedy and it has a certified fresh badge on Rotten Tomatoes to prove it.

If you’re feeling there’s a White Lotus-shaped gap in your life right now, you’ll be glad to know there is another season coming (yes, even after that ending). So what do we know about The White Lotus, season 2?

What do we know about The White Lotus Season 2?

Unfortunately, there’s not a whole lot to know about The White Lotus season 2 right now, except that it is happening.

HBO officially renewed the show early in August 2021 and said the second series would follow a different group of vacationers at a new White Lotus property.

That means we can say goodbye to the beachfront Hawaii hotel and its cast of characters and jet-set off to a new (no doubt very fancy) holiday spot.

Cast

With the second series of The White Lotus expected to follow an anthology-style, it seems unlikely we’ll see Connie Britton, Natasha Rothwell, Alexandra Daddario, Steve Zahn, Jake Lacy or any of our other favourites from the first season. That is if you can call them ‘favourites’.

However, creator and director Mike White, who will be overseeing the second season, did hint at the possibility of some cast returns.

“I don’t think you can credibly have [all the Season 1 guests] on the same vacation again. But maybe it could be a Marvel universe type thing, where some of them would come back,” White said in an interview with IndieWire.

White also said the production only made one-year deals with its cast members so it would all come down to who was available to return for The White Lotus season 2.

Variety reports, however, that absolute queen Jennifer Coolidge will be reprising her role as Tanya McQuoid, the drunk and grieving woman who visited Hawaii in order to scatter her deceased mother’s ashes, in the next season.

We have also had confirmation that Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos) and Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation) will be joining the cast line-up. EW reports that Imperioli has been cast as Dominic Di Grasso, a man travelling with his elderly father and college-aged son, and Plaza will join as Harper Spiller who is travelling with her husband and some friends.

White Lotus season 2 release date

We don’t yet have a release date for The White Lotus season 2, but we will update you when we hear more on this.

Where can you watch the first season?

If you haven’t yet indulged in The White Lotus, or just need to rewatch it a few hundred times more, you can find all six of its episodes streaming on Binge in Australia.

This article has been updated with additional information.