The Top 30 Destinations Travellers Are Hitting up on Airbnb

Airbnb has shared an update about the most popular travel trends it is seeing right now, suggesting that folks are keen to get back to the Mediterranean soon, as well as visit scenic spots in Tasmania and Western Australia.

The Airbnb report covered the top 10 travel destinations, broken down by hemisphere/season, that have emerged in Q1 of 2022 – and the findings are pretty interesting.

According to data that Airbnb has shared, global travel has returned to pre-pandemic levels and unsurprisingly, coastal destinations are where summer travel is at, while folks are increasingly travelling inland during the winter months (this has spiked by over 40% in Q1 2022 compared to Q1 2019).

If you’re keen to get some travel ideas for the year ahead, here are the top destinations you need to know about.

Airbnb’s trending southern winter domestic destinations

If you’re keen on getting some travel destination inspiration for domestic trips, here are the 10 top spots Australians have been searching for on Airbnb.

Springvale, Victoria The Rocks, New South Wales Denmark, Western Australia Pemberton, Western Australia Oberon, New South Wales Cradle Mountain, Tasmania Darlinghurst, New South Wales Bicheno, Tasmania Yallingup, Western Australia Strahan, Tasmania

Trending New Zealand destinations

For those keen to take a trip to our mates in New Zealand, Airbnb has also shared the trending destinations folks are looking at right now.

Lake Tekapo, Canterbury Ohakune, Manawatu-Wanganui Whitianga, Waikato Tekapo, Canterbury Martinborough, Wellington Cardrona, Otago Wanaka, Otago National Park, Manawatu-Wanganui Raglan, Waikato Twizel, Canterbury

Trending northern summer destinations

Moving over to international destinations, the hottest spots according to global search interest on Airbnb are:

Bodrum, Turkey Ibiza, Spain Villasimius, Italy Devon, UK Korčula, Croatia San Vito Lo Capo, Italy Nîmes, France Maine, US Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany San Teodoro, Italy

So, if we’re looking at this list, it appears that destinations in Europe, particularly the Mediterranean (Italy, France, Spain), are returning to everyone’s travel plans. Prepare yourselves for the Euro Instagram content – it’s coming.

Additionally, with border restrictions eased, Aussies are keen to get travelling domestically right now – especially to locations like Tasmania, New South Wales and Western Australia.

Other travel updates out of Airbnb

In terms of what people are turning to, experience-wise, Airbnb shared that ‘unique’ homes have grown in search popularity by 80 per cent. Specifically, interest in tiny houses has jumped by 173 per cent, barns by 60 per cent, domes by 134 per cent and treehouses by 116 per cent.

I mean, who doesn’t want to stay in a treehouse at this point?

Flexible travel and AirCover

Unsurprisingly, flexible travel dates remain front of mind with more than 9-out-of-10 people surveyed stating they have “flexible travel dates at least occasionally” in Airbnb’s report.

Obviously, in the face of COVID-19, travel has had to adapt but it is worth pointing out that Airbnb’s COVID cancellation policy will not refund you if you become sick with the virus.

Susan Wheeldon, Airbnb’s ANZ Country Manager explained that this is because of global vaccination rates, countries implementing ‘living with COVID’ plans, advice from medical advisers and the existing option for booking with a flexible cancellation policy in place.

These “allow guests to cancel at least five days before check-in – and in some cases up to 24-hours before check-in – and still receive a full refund,” she shared over email. However, Airbnb has recently announced a new list of booking protections under its new AirCover service. This includes: Booking Protection Guarantee – In the unlikely event a Host needs to cancel your booking within 30 days of check-in, we’ll find you a similar or better home, or we’ll refund you.

Check-In Guarantee – If you can’t check into your home and we cannot help resolve the issue, we’ll find you a similar or better home for the length of your original stay, or we’ll refund you.

Get-What-You-Booked Guarantee – If at any time during your stay you find the home is not as advertised – for example, the A/C is broken or it has fewer bedrooms than listed – you’ll have three days to report it and we’ll find you a similar or better home, or we’ll refund you.

24-hour Safety Line – If you ever feel unsafe, you’ll get priority access to specially-trained safety agents, day or night.

Split Stays

With longer travel becoming increasingly popular, Airbnb has also announced it is introducing a new option for Split Stays which allows you split your stay between two homes, showing the distance between the two.

Airbnb Categories

The last update of the bunch is that Airbnb has announced its introducing 56 categories to the site, allowing travellers to search according to “style, location, or proximity to a travel activity”.

In a statement, it shared that “Members of Airbnb’s curation team review listings and hand-pick featured photos — so if a listing is in the Amazing Pools Category, the first photo shows a pool”.

A quick peek on the website shows you categories like ‘OMG’, ‘Tiny Homes’, or ‘Caves’.

Kind of cool.

Anyway, if travel is back on the brain for you this year – there are lots of fun options available for you. Let us know in the comments where your wanderlust is leading you next.