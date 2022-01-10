5 Impressive Air-Fried Breakfast Recipes for When Toast Is No Longer Cutting It

When it comes to returning to business as usual (kind of) after the holiday period, it can take some time to adjust. Alarms will be snoozed, coffees will be inhaled and daydreams of vacations will begin. Perhaps one of the toughest habits to pick up again, however, is prepping a satisfying breakfast before the workday begins. So, here is a list of quick and tasty breakfast recipes you can whip up with your favourite kitchen appliance, the air fryer.
To pull together this list of air fryer breakfast recipes, we consulted our favourite recipe source: TikTok. Here are the best dishes we found and how to recreate them at home.
5 tasty air fryer breakfast recipes
Air fried breakfast tortilla recipe:
@airfrywithme
AIR FRYER BREAKFAST FOLD ????????????#tortillafold #tortillatrend #trending #foodie #airfryerguy #airfryer #airfryerbreakfast #airfryer #YouShouldKnow
Coming from @airfrywithme, this recipe for an air fryer breakfast fold (or tortilla) basically combines scrambled egg, cheese and sausage in a quartered-off wrap.
Cook the sausage (or whatever protein you like) in the air fryer, then add it to the tortilla, fold the whole thing up and pop it back into the air fryer. Breakfast, sorted.
Air fryer breakfast cookies:
@lainiecooks
Air Fryer Breakfast Cookies #easyrecipes #airfryer #healthybreakfast
We love breakfast cookies, as evidenced by this article on Jennifer Garner’s take on the dish. TikTok creator @lainiecooks has shared her recipe for the brekkie food using bananas, oats, peanut butter, chia seeds and chocolate chips.
For our gluten-free pals, note that Lainie Cooks uses GF oats in this recipe, so it’s certainly an option for you.
Egg and bacon toast:
@emillyrosax3
Quick and easy breakfast ????#fyp #food #breakfast #airfryer
This air fryer breakfast recipe is one we’ve written about before, and for good reason. It’s the easiest bacon and egg sandwich recipe you’ll ever come across.
Check out how @emillyrosax3 whips up the quick and delicious-looking dish in the TikTok clip above.
French toast sticks recipe:
@airfrywithme
REMAKE – AIR FRYER FRENCH TOAST STICKS ???? added instructions! #airfryerbreakfast #airfryerguy #foodie #fyp #foryou #thereforiam #recipeshub
If you’re a bit of a sweet tooth, @airfrywithme has a top breakfast recipe for air fried french toast, which you can pull together with very little effort. You love to see it, no?
It’s worth noting here that the recipe calls to cook the french toast in the air fryer at 375 – 400 degrees – converting that to celsius brings the temp to about 190 – 200 degrees.
Air fryer breakfast pizza recipe:
@misslizheart
Breakfast pizza! ???????? #breakfast #homecooking #egg #breakfast #eggs #airfryer #airfryerrecipes #yum #momtock
Who says you can’t have pizza for breakfast? TikTok creator @misslizheart has shared a breakfast recipe for air fried pizza, and it sounds damn delicious.
She uses parmesan cheese, ricotta, lemon juice, naan bread, baby spinach, mozzarella, prosciutto and an egg to pull this dish together. It’ll take you just a few minutes, and will liven up your mornings instantly.
Got any air fryer breakfast recipes you’d like to share with us? Pop them in the comments below.
