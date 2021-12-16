Let Stanley Tucci Teach You About the Beauty of Pasta Con Aglio e Olio

One of the greatest things to emerge out of the global pandemic was a worldwide adoration for one Mr Stanley Tucci and his movements in the kitchen.

While this attention was mostly centred on cocktail preparation, we’ve since discovered Tucci’s many other food-related talents and his cookbook Taste: My Life Through Food is a food memoir that allows fans to learn more about Stanley Tucci’s relationship with food.

The book takes readers on a journey through Tucci’s life and the many meals that have had a meaningful impact on it along the way. Today, we’re sharing a small part of it – his story about pasta con aglio e olio (or pasta with garlic and oil).

Check out the recipe and excerpt from Taste: My Life Through Food below.

Pasta con Aglio e Olio, Stanley Tucci

“By the time Friday rolled around, the household budget had been stretched to its limit, relegating end-of-the-week meals to sim-ple, inexpensive fare. However, given the innate Italian facility to create something substantial out of practically nothing, we hardly suffered. Fridays were often also the only night that my father would cook, in order to give my mother a much-needed rest. She in turn became the sous-chef, facilitating as necessary. A usual Friday night dinner would be one of a handful of dishes that my father was most comfortable preparing. The simplest and most often prepared was pasta con aglio e olio (pasta with garlic and olive oil).”

Serves 4

What you’ll need:

3 garlic cloves, cut into thirds

4 tablespoons olive oil

500g spaghetti

Directions:

Sauté the garlic in the olive oil until lightly browned.

Boil the spaghetti until it’s al dente.

Drain the spaghetti and toss with the oil and garlic mixture.

Add salt, pepper and paprika to taste.

Cheese is not allowed.

Simple, but absolutely delicious.

If you’d like to watch your imaginary boyfriend Stanley Tucci cook this pasta dish you can find a video of that below:

And if you’d like to continue learning about pasta and how to make it at home, check out this guide to ravioli next.