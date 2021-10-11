Level Up Your Life

Impress Your Mates by Making This Festive Whiskey Cocktail

Melissa Matheson

Melissa Matheson

Published 31 mins ago: October 12, 2021 at 9:15 am -
Filed to:alcohol
cocktailfestivethanksgivingwhiskey
Impress Your Mates by Making This Festive Whiskey Cocktail
Even if you've never made a cocktail before, you can master this festive whiskey drink.
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Look, I love whiskey. I like to think it’s in my blood and it somehow ties me to my Scottish ancestors. But really, at the end of the day, I just want a stiff drink. And I’m a neat gal – I don’t even add a drop of water or those novelty ice rocks. So when I was dared to make a festive whiskey cocktail I wasn’t 100% sold.

For starters, I’d never even made a cocktail before. Until this point, my idea of a fancy drink was my Aunty Mary’s Christmas punch (made with Passion Pop, I’ve since found out). Or occasionally at home, I might do a humble gin and tropical juice if the mood strikes me. No measuring, of course.

I always thought cocktails were an expense reserved for OTT nights out celebrating some grand achievement. All that muddling and mixing seemed like an awful lot of work when I could just pour myself a glass of wine. But one man changed all that for me: Stanley Tucci. The greatest gift the world will ever know is Stanley Tucci’s home videos teaching us all how to make classic cocktails.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stanley Tucci (@stanleytucci)

He makes it seem like a class act — and he’s made it a 5pm ritual every, single day. Now that is a daily routine I could get behind. So, in the spirit(s) of Stanley, here goes my attempt at a Thanksgiving Old Fashioned. Yes, a festive whiskey cocktail. ’Tis the season and all.

Ingredients:

60mL Westward American Single Malt Whiskey
8mL chai tea syrup
3 dashes of old fashioned bitters
Cinnamon quill

Method:

Pour the whiskey, chai tea syrup and bitters into a mixing glass with ice and stir to dilute it a little. Then strain it into a whiskey glass with a large ice cube (the big ol’ ice spheres are great here because they take ages to melt). Top it off with a garnish of cinnamon, but torch one end first to bring out the flavour (I used my gas stovetop because I don’t have one of those li’l brûlée burners). And tah-dah!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Melissa Matheson (@melissamatheson)

It’s so easy I made myself two on a Saturday night at home for no other reason than it was a Saturday night. Hot tip: fancy glasses definitely lift the mood. There’s something about swirling a drink in a crystal glass that makes you instantly feel classy. Like you could hang out with Stanley Tucci for real.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Melissa Matheson

Melissa Matheson

Head of Editorial for Business Insider Australia, Lifehacker Australia, Gizmodo Australia and Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.