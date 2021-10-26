Learn to Make Fresh Ravioli With This 5-Step Recipe

There are few food varieties that feel as comforting as a bowl of pasta does. It’s like a hug in dish form. If you’re a big old pasta fan and are looking for new (easy) recipes that’ll spice up the plates you have on rotation at home, this take on ravioli is exactly what you’re looking for.

The team at Philips shared this recipe for how to make ricotta and spinach ravioli with sage butter at home, and it may honestly be the perfect easy homemade pasta dish.

Here’s how to create it yourself.

Easy pasta recipes: Ricotta spinach ravioli with sage butter

What you’ll need:

Fresh pasta

~300g pasta squares

Learn how to make your own fresh pasta here.

Filling

300g fresh spinach

250g ricotta cheese

50g Parmesan cheese, grated

30g (2 tbsp) pine nuts, roasted

Nutmeg, to taste

Extra: egg white, a brush

Sage butter

50g butter

10 sage leaves, chopped

50ml (3 tbsp + 1 tsp) cream

50g Parmesan cheese

Ground black pepper, to taste

Directions:

Bring a large pan of salted water to a boil and blanch the spinach by cooking for 5 seconds, draining, refreshing with cold water and draining again. Finely chop the spinach and combine with the filling ingredients. Lay half of the pasta sheets on a flat surface and place one heaped teaspoon of the filling onto each sheet of pasta. Brush the edges of the pasta with egg white and place another pasta sheet on top, using a fork to seal the edges to form an envelope. Prepare the sage butter. Melt the butter in a saucepan on a low heat. Add the sage, sea salt and cream and simmer for a few seconds. Stir in the cheese until melted. Season. Cook the ravioli ready in 6-8 minutes. Serve directly topped with the sage butter.

If you need a little more guidance, check out this video on how to make the pasta recipe at home using the Philips Avance Collection Pasta and Noodle Maker below.

Of course, you can bash out the pasta dough for this recipe yourself without the help of this particular machine, but if you’d like to automate the process somewhat, the Philips Avance Collection Pasta and Noodle Maker is currently available on Amazon for $287.20 (20% off).

If you’re keen to keep learning, TikTok (unsurprisingly) has a whole host of easy pasta recipes on hand. Many of which are also tasty takes on ravioli. We’ve popped in a few popular options for you to experiment with below.

More recipes from TikTok

TikTok creator @eitan has a recipe for lemon pepper ravioli with garlic cream sauce that looks divine:

Don’t have any interest in making fresh pasta? @matthewinthekitchen shared an incredibly easy recipe for cacio e pepe pasta to TikTok here:

@mxriyum shared a TikTok recipe for a vodka-free take on Gigi Hadid’s vodka pasta that has captured the attention of a whole lot of hungry followers:

Do you think you’ll give any of the above recipes a try at home? Let us know how you find them if you do!