Sometimes The Best Cocktail Is A Glass Of Wine

Image: Getty Images

“Just stay home” is not as relaxing as it sounds. Some of us are performing our actual jobs from our couches and kitchen tables, and many of us have taken on additional labour like schooling children, or cooking three entire meals a day. We’ve also had to become our own bartenders which, as it turns out, is a job I do not like.

I’m a wine drinker now, is what I’m saying. Not only is wine a finished, ready-to-drink product, a lot of restaurants in my city are selling their supply, so it’s an easy way to support them. Plus, you don’t have to squeeze any citrus, which is good, because squeezing citrus is just more (sticky) labour.