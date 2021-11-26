Yes, You Can Make Healthy Fish and Chips with an Air Fryer

Honestly, is there anything better than hot, crispy fish and chips? It soothes the soul. But all that grease — and the transparent paper wrapping — can be a bit off-putting.

But fear not! We’re here to tell you there is a way to make classic fish and chips that are actually healthy.

The team at Philips have offered some tips on how to make your favourite fast food better for you with the help of an air fryer.

Air Fryer fish and chips recipe

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 12 minutes

Serves 2

What you’ll need:

200 g white fish filet (tilapia, cod, pollack)

30 g tortilla chips

1 egg

300 g (red) potatoes

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

½ tablespoon lemon juice

Directions:

Preheat the air fryer to 180°C. Cut the fish into four equal pieces and rub with lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Let the fish rest for 5 minutes. Grind the tortilla chips very fine in the food processor and transfer the ground tortilla chips to a plate. Beat the egg in a deep dish. Dip the pieces of fish into the egg one by one and roll the pieces of fish through the ground tortilla chips so that they are completely covered. Scrub the potatoes clean and cut them lengthwise into thin strips. Soak the potato strips in water for at least 30 minutes. Drain them thoroughly and then pat them dry with kitchen paper. Coat them with oil in a boil. Insert the separator in the air fryer basket. Position the potato strips on one side and the pieces of fish on the other.

Slide the basket into the air fryer. Set the timer to 12 minutes and fry the potatoes and the fish until they are crispy brown.

Yum! Delicious fish and chips without the grease.

Now, if you would prefer a different style of potatoes with your fish, you’re in luck! We have this handy potato bible with every recipe you could possibly wish for, whether you like them baked, roasted, fried or mashed.