Level Up Your Life

Our Guide to Shopping the Best Early Boxing Day Sales

5

Lifehacker Australia

Published 40 mins ago: December 24, 2021 at 9:40 am -
Filed to:amazon
bargainsboxing daydealhackerdealsfeaturesales
Our Guide to Shopping the Best Early Boxing Day Sales

It might only be Christmas eve, but a range of online retailers like Amazon and THE ICONIC have kicked off their Boxing Day sales as early as today. This means it’s already gearing up to be one of the biggest and best yet, so you’d be wise to keep your finger tightly on the pulse. If you’re feeling frazzled and have no idea where to start — we’ve got you covered.

Here are the best early Boxing Day deals that 2021 has to offer (with some even continuing well into the New Year). Be sure to keep checking back here as we’ll be updating this post with more deals as they come to us. Happy shopping!

READ MORE
Boxing Day Is Gearing up to Be a Big Ol' Sale, Here's How to Prepare

The Best Early Boxing Day Sales 

The Best Boxing Day Fashion Sales

The Best Boxing Day Homewares & Lifestyle Sales

The Best Boxing Day Tech & Gaming Sales

  • OculusUp to 30% off RRP on Oculus products
  • Garmin Up to 50% off Garmin smartwatches
  • SamsungSave up to $500 off RRP on select Samsung devices
  • WithingsSave up to 40% of RRP on select Withings devices
  • NokiaSave on Nokia mobile phones
  • DJI DronesUp to $400 off RRP on select DJI Drones & accessories
  • NikonUp to 35% off RRP on select Nikon cameras, lenses & accessories
  • PanasonicSave on select Panasonic cameras & electronics
  • AppleSave 15% off RRP on Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)
  • SennheiserSave  52% off RRP on select Sennheiser headphones
  • JabraSave 33% off RRP on select Jabra noise cancelling earbuds
  • Xgimi Save on Xgimi projectors
  • YamahaUp to 37% off RRP on Yamaha soundbars, home theatre & earphones
  • SoundPEATSSave on select SoundPEATS earbuds
  • AnkerSave on select Anker products
  • ROMOSSSave on select ROMOSS power banks
  • EdifierSave on select Edifier active speakers
  • PhilipsSave on select Philips 55inch OLED Ambilight TV
  • ReolinkSave on select Reolink PoE system
  • Save up to 40% off RRP on select gaming laptops from ASUS, MSI and DELL
  • Save up to 40% off RRP on select DELL, ACER, ASUS and MSI Windows laptops
  • Save up to 50% off RRP on select Chromebooks
  • Save up to 40% off RRP on select business and gaming monitors from DELL, ACER, BENQ and LENOVO
  • Save up to 50% off RRP on select Western Digital and Sandisk storage devices

The Best Boxing Day Beauty Sales

More From Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • JB Hifi also has a good deal going on the Samsung UBD-M8500 UHD player if you’re looking to get aboard the UHD train. It’s going for $196 during this sale. They have a Panasonic going pretty cheap too ($238), but it was actually listed at $190 Christmas Eve so it’s actually *gone up* in price for this sale 0_o

          • I thought I’d follow this up. You’re right, I’m happy with the player, though it has a couple annoying quirks. The movie not so much. The bets I can say about it is, it was ok. Really failed to capture the magic of the original Kingsman, though it did have a couple beautifully shot fight scenes.

            As for the player, I found the music it plays while you’re setting up bloody obnoxious and had to mute the TV while doing it. And Samsung really should hire someone to come up with a better UI. It’s simple, but a bit too basic and it seems to snap back to the main UI while you’re trying to make changes. It is however, very fast, much faster than the Samsung Blu-ray player I have been using. So kudos to them for that.

            The movie (kingsman 2) looked a little washed out but I didn’t spend time mucking around adjusting colours. I’ll watch the DVD version on the same DVD via a standard blu-ray player first. Maybe the movie is actually like that and it’s not the tv/player causing the issue.

Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.