Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge and Paramount+ in December

Friends, we made it. The holiday season is here and so is a long list of December titles coming to your streaming services. You’ll be glad for the extra public holidays once you see everything on this list!

December’s streaming highlights include the return of some favourites like the second season of The Witcher on Netflix, the heartwarming second season of Stan’s original series Bump, and the iconic bounty hunter is back in The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+.

Oh, and there are a whole lot of Christmas movies streaming in December too.

Here’s everything you can find on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video in December 2021.

What’s streaming on Netflix in December?

The Witcher – Season 2 (17/12/2021)

The epic series of monsters, magic and fate returns for a second season.

Don’t Look Up (24/12/2021)

Two astronomers go on a media tour to warn humankind of a planet-killing comet hurtling toward Earth. The response from a distracted world: Meh.

All synopses are provided by Netflix.

Netflix’s full streaming list for December:

December 1

Lost in Space – Season 3

The Power of the Dog

Kayko and Kokosh

Kayko and Kokosh – Season 2

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

December 2

Coyotes

The Whole Truth

Single All The Way

December 3

Le Casa de Papel: Part 5 Vol 2 (Money Heist)

Coming Out Colton

Cobalt Blue

Mixtape

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin – Volume 2

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous – Season 4

December 6

Our Beloved Summer

David and the Elves

Voir

December 7

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)

Centaurworld – Season 2

Go Dog Go – Season 2

December 8

Titans – Season 3

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special

December 9

Bonus Family – Season 4

Asakusa Kid

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos

Love on the Spectrum – Season 2

December 10

Aranyak

Saturday Morning All Star Hits!

How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral

Twentysomethings: Austin

Two

Anonymously Yours

Still Out of My League

Back to the Outback

The Unforgivable

December 11

Men in Black: International

December 14

The Future Diary

Russell Howard: Lubricant

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year

December 15

Selling Tampa

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe

The Hand of God

December 16

A Naija Christmas

A California Christmas: City of Lights

Puff: Wonders of the Reef

Aggretsuko – Season 4

The Accountant

December 17

The Witcher – Season 2

Fast & Furious Spy Racers – Season 6 – Homecoming

December 18

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls

December 19

What Happened in Oslo

December 20

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar

December 21

Grumpy Christmas

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster

December 22

Emily in Paris – Season 2

December 23

Elite Short Stories: Patrick

Godzilla vs. Kong

December 24

The Silent Sea

Vicky and Her Mystery

1000 Miles from Christmas

Don’t Look Up

Stand By Me Doraemon 2

Minnal Murali

December 25

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material

Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis

December 26

Lulli

December 28

Word Party Presents: Math!

December 29

Anxious People

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer

December 30

Kitz

Hilda and the Mountain King

December 31

Queer Eye – Season 6

Stay Close

Cobra Kai – Season 4

The Lost Daughter

Seal Team

December TBC

Decoupled

Single’s Inferno

What’s streaming on Stan in December?

Christmas on the Farm (1/12/2021)

The Stan Original Film ‘Christmas on the Farm’ follows Clementine Jones, an Australian author whose autobiographical book about life on a Queensland farm is snapped up by powerhouse publishers London & London. But the truth is, “Clementine” is actually Emmy Jones – a New York socialite who has been passing her late mother’s journals off as her own. When the publisher announces that they’re travelling to Australia for an authentic ‘Clementine’ Christmas before signing off on the lucrative deal, Emmy must race back to the old family farm, roping in her cousin and his husband Miles to help maintain the ruse. One problem: London & London CEO Ellison shows up with her handsome adult son Jack in tow – but if he remembers the night he met Emmy in New York, the deal could all come crashing down!

Bump – Season 2 (26/12/2021)

When it comes to special brands of chaos, the Chalmers-Davis and Hernandez families are the gifts that keep on giving, and while Oly (Nathalie Morris) and Santi (Carlos Sanson Jr) continue to get to know each other, they discover just how much families can mess you up. Meanwhile, Angie (Claudia Karvan) ​​and Dom (Angus Sampson) continue to deal with the fallout of their separation, while dealing with the complicated new relationships and dramas they have found themselves immersed in.

All synopses are provided by Stan.

Stan’s full streaming list for December:

December 1

Christmas on the Farm

The Last O.G. – Season 4, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Say Yes To Christmas

A Christmas Melody

Six – Seasons 1-2

London Has Fallen

Olympus Has Fallen

Lego DC Comics: Aquaman: Rage of Atlantis

Red Dwarf: The Promised Land

Agatha Christie’s Ordeal of Innocence – Season 1

Agatha Christie’s ABC Murders – Season 1

Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse – Season 1

Chowder – Season 3

My Little Pony: A Very Minty Christmas

December 2

Jonestown: The Women Behind the Massacre

Home Economics – Season 2, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Positive – Season 1

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

Send It!

Results

Save Your Legs!

December 3

Desus & Mero – Season 3, Episode 54 (new episodes weekly)

Walker – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Berlin Station – Seasons 1-3

The Bugs Bunny/Road Runner Movie

The Accused (1988)

Canada’s Drag Race – Season 2, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Drag Race Italia – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

The Running Game

The African Campaign

Transformers: Cyberverse – Season 1-2

Transformers: Prime – Season 1

Transformers: Rescue Bots – Season 1

Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy – Season 1

Transformers: Robots in Disguise – Season 1

December 4

Pen15 – Season 2, part 2

Police Academy

December 5

Hightown – Season 2, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Power Book II: Ghost – Season 2, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Backtrack

December 6

Yellowstone – Season 4, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Top Gear – Season 31, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Before Sunrise

Before Sunset

What A Beautiful Surprise

December 7

All American – Season 4, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Surviving R. Kelly – Season 1

I Was A Child Bride: The Untold Story

The Wackness

Soap Opera

December 8

Landscapers – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Employee of the Month (2006)

So Far So Good

December 9

Brassic – Season 2

Perez

Mafia and Red Tomatoes

December 10

Trolls: Trollstopia – Season 2, Episodes 7-13

High – Season 1

The Defence – Season 2

Jack The Giant Slayer

Tammy

My Little Pony: Equestria Girls

My Little Pony: Equestria Girls – Rainbow Rocks

My Little Pony: Equestria Girls – Friendship Games

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic – Seasons 1-3

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic – Best Gift Ever

My Little Pony: A Charming Birthday

My Little Pony: Dancing in the CLouds

My Little Pony: Friends are Never Far Away

My Little Pony: Princess Promenade

My Little Pony: Runaway Rainbow

My Little Pony: Twinkle Wish Adventure

December 11

Harriet The Spy

Latin Lover

December 12

300

300: Rise of an Empire

December 13

Storm Surfers

Land of Saints

December 14

Billionaire Scoundrel – Season 1

60 Days In: Narcoland – Season 1

Digital Addiction

Eyes Wide Shut

Do You See Me?

December 15

Free Willy

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home

The Wizard of Oz

December 16

Last Call

An Italian Name

The Well

December 17

MacGruber – Season 1

Amsterdam Undercover – Season 1

Station Eleven – Season 1

Godzilla

Hanazuki – Seasons 1-2

Littlest Pet Shop – Season 1

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers – Season 1

December 18

Lean on Me

De Gaulle

December 19

Biggle: The Life of Notorious B.I.G

Monster-In-Law

December 20

Claws – Season 4, Episodes 1-2

Four Holidays

Evil – Season 2

We’ll End Up Together

December 21

The Double

The Summit

Love is the Drug

December 22

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Austin Powers: Goldmember

The Vicar of Dibley: Christmas Special 2020: Dibley in Lockdown

December 23

Varsity Blues

Honey (2013)

December 24

Dragons: The Nine Realms – Season 1, Episodes 1-6

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

December 25

Inception

December 26

Bump – Season 2

Something’s Gotta Give

Call the Midwife: Christmas Special 2019

December 27

Operation Goldshell

In the Blood

December 28

Perfect Places – Season 3

What Maisie Knew

Messy Christmas

December 29

Gringo

The Wait

December 30

O.J.: Guilty in Vegas

The Disaster Artist

The Space Between

December 31

Cloverfield

What’s streaming on Disney+ in December?

The Book of Boba Fett (29/12/2021)

“The Book of Boba Fett,” a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian,” finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

Synopsis provided by Disney.

Disney+’s full streaming list for December:

December 1

The Simpsons – Season 33 (new episodes weekly)

December 3

Christmas…Again!?

Ernest Saves Christmas

Disney Holiday Magic Quest

Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas

A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

December 5

The First Wave

December 8

The Last Duel

Welcome to Earth

Big Sky – Season 2

The Hot Zone: Anthrax – Season 2

Muppet Babies (new episodes)

The Choe Show – Season 1

December 10

The Queen Family Singalong – Special

December 15

Foodtastic – Season 1

Our Kind of People

Black-ish – Season 3

Disney’s Magic Bake Off (new episodes)

Gigantosaurus – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)

December 17

Glass

Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition

December 22

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD – Season 7

The Con – Season 1

Marvel’s Runaways – Season 3

Sydney to the Max

December 24

Mr & Mrs Smith

Fight Club

Alvin and the Chipmunks

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

Gone Girl

Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)

December 29

The Book of Boba Fett (new episodes weekly)

December 31

The Rescue

New episodes in December

Hawkeye

Dopesick

The Big Leap

Queens

Bob’s Burgers – Season 12

Station 19 – Season 5

Grey’s Anatomy – Season 18

Disney Magic Bake Off

Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures

Spidey and His Amazing Friends – Season 1

What’s streaming on Binge in December?

And Just Like That (9/12/2021)

The new chapter of the ground-breaking series Sex and the City, follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

Synopsis provided by Binge.

Binge’s full streaming list for December:

December 1

The Tom and Jerry Show – Season 5

Inside the Ambulance – Season 10

100 Foot Wave – Season 1

Vanderpump Rules – Season 9, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Joanna Lumley’s Unseen Adventures – Season 1

Forged in Fire – Season 8, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)

Gordon, Gino & Fred’s Road Trip – Season 2 (Christmas Special)

December 2

Deadliest Catch – Season 17, Episode 22 (new episodes weekly)

The Sex Lives of College Girls – Season 1, Episodes 6-8 (new episodes weekly)

Curvy Brides Boutique – Season 4, Episode 4

Gossip Girl – Season 1, Part two (new episodes weekly)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Season 7, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Great Chocolate Showdown – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Shetland – Season 6, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Clash of the Cover Bands – Season 1, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

The Real Housewives of Orange County – Season 16 (new episodes weekly)

Jurassic World: Falle Kingdom

December 3

Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles – Season 13, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)

Chicago P.D. – Season 9, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Bake off: The Professionals – Season 5, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Batwoman: Season 3, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Making It – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)

Legacies – Season 4, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Adrienne

The Christmas Lottery

Loving Christmas

Falling in Love At Christmas

A Snowy Christmas

Christmas Crush

Dating & New York

The Christmas Setup

December 4

Ragdoll – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Legendary – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

Music Box: DMX: Don’t Try to Understand

Life Below Zero – Season 8 (finale)

Silence

The Ice Princess

Voyagers

December 5

The Real Housewives of Melbourne – Season 5, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Non-Stop

The Way Way Back

The Forger

December 6

90 Day Fiance – Season 8, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly)

24 Hours in Emergency – Season 10

Succession – Season 3, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

The Real Housewives of Potomac – Season 6 (finale)

Insecure -Season 5, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Curb Your Enthusiasm – Season 11, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Fear the Walking Dead – Season 7 (finale)

The Great British Bake-Off Festive Specials – Season 11 (new episodes weekly)

Kamikaze – Season 1

December 7

Life of Crime 1984 – 2020

Fatal Shot – Season 1

Natural History Museum: World of Wonder – Season 1

Below Deck – Season 9, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Cobra – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Landscape Artist of the Year – Season 6

The Great British Bake Off – Season 12, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice – Season 12, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

December 8

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards

Harry & Meghan: The Revelations

Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation

Songland – Season 2

December 9

And Just Like That – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

My Love, My Killer – Season 1

Geordie Shore: Hot Single Summer – Season 22

QI – Season 18

Aerial Britain – Season 1

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson & The Band

December 10

Alone – Season 1-8

Celebrity Ex in the City – Season 2

Masterchef UK: Celebrity Rematch – Season 1

Double Shot at Love – Season 3

My First Miracle

Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs

Long Story Short

Heart of the Holidays

It Takes a Christmas Village

December 11

Music Box: Listening to Kenny G

Honey

Book Club

Monster In Law

December 12

12 Dates of Christmas – Season 1

The Other Guys

The Wedding Ringer

December 13

The Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 14 (new episodes weekly)

She’s The Boss – Season 1

Princess Margaret: Queen of Mustique

Saturday Night Live – Season 47, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Celebrity Family Feud – Season 3

December 14

24 Hours in Emergency. -Season 11

Messyness – Season 1

December 15

Great British Christmas Menu – Season 2

Storage Wars – Season 13, Episodes 1-10

Great British Railway Journeys – Season 7

December 16

Location, Location, Location – Season 20

Extreme Cake Makers – Season 1

Fleetwood Mac: Their Own Way

Stevie Nicks: Wild at Heart

Young Rock: A Christmas Peril

December 17

Spanglish

Fantastic Returns to Oz

The Mule

December 18

Jamie’s Family Christmas – Season 1

December 19

Music Box: Mr Saturday Night

Christmas Belles

Cranston Academy: Monster Zone

December 20

Holmes Makes It Right – Season 2

Gogglebox UK – Season 17

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant – Season 3

The Great Kiwi Bake Off: Christmas Special

December 21

Mary Berry’s Foolproof Cooking – Season 1

Griff’s Great Australian Rail Trip – Season 1

December 23

Masterchef UK: The Professionals Rematch – Season 3

12 Dates of Christmas – Season 2

Godzilla vs Kong

December 24

The First Silent Night

World’s Most Expensive Cruise Christmas Special

Peter Rabbit

Grease

December 25

It’s Christmas! Live From The Royal Albert Hall

Spirit Untamed

December 26

Love Me – Season 1

December 27

Conspiracies Decoded – Season 1

December 28

Call The Midwife: The Casebook

December 29

Agatha Christie’s England

December 31

Grantchester – Season 4 – 5

Taskmaster: New Year New Treat

The Smurfs

What’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video in December?

Being The Ricardos (21/12/2021)

Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) are threatened by shocking personal accusations, a political smear and cultural taboos in Academy Award-winning writer and director Aaron Sorkin’s behind-the-scenes drama Being the Ricardos. A revealing glimpse of the couple’s complex romantic and professional relationship, the film takes audiences into the writers’ room, onto the soundstage and behind closed doors with Ball and Arnaz during one critical production week of their ground-breaking sitcom “I Love Lucy.”

The Expanse – Season 6 (10/12/2021)

This season of The Expanse picks up with the solar system at war, as Marco Inaros and his Free Navy continue to launch devastating asteroid attacks on Earth and Mars. As the tensions of war and shared loss threaten to pull the crew of the Rocinante apart, Chrisjen Avasarala makes a bold move and sends former Martian Marine Bobbie Draper on a secret mission that could turn the tide. Meanwhile in the Belt, Drummer and what’s left of her family are on the run and hunted for betraying Marco. And on a distant planet beyond the Rings, a new power begins to rise.

All synopses are provided by Amazon.

Amazon Prime Video’s full streaming list for December:

December 1

The Edge of the Bush

Where’s Waldo

The Father

Edge of Tomorrow

December 2

Chaos Walking

Carlos Ghosn: The Last Flight

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Gangstars

December 3

The Protege

Harlem

Alex Rider – Season 2

Man of the Match

December 4

Voyagers

December 8

FC Bayern Story

December 9

Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs

The Ferragnez – The Series

December 10

Encounter

The Expanse – Season 6

Once Cut Two Cut

December 14

Blast Beat

December 15

Thankam

Kumari Shrimati

Safe House

December 16

Rumble

December 17

With Love

December 18

The Courier

December 21

Being The Ricardos

I, Tonya

December 24

Yearly Departed

December 25

Final Account

Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In

December 29

Gringo

December 31

Blue Origin/William Shatner Special

What’s streaming on Paramount+ in December?

1883 (20/12/2021)

1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains towards the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land – Montana – that will one day become the focus of so many trials and tribulations for their descendants.

Synopsis provided by Paramount.

Paramount+’s full streaming list for December:

December 1

A Baby Reindeer’s First Christmas

December 2

Violet

The Last Bus

December 3

Paradise Lost

Queen of the Universe

Rugrats

December 4

A Loud House Christmas

December 11

Housebroken

December 15

Escape at Dannemora

December 17

South Park Movie

December 20

1883

December 30

Nova Vita

December 31

The Good Fight – Season 5

There’s certainly enough content streaming on Netflix, Stan, Disney+, Binge and Parmount+ in December to keep you entertained over the festive season. Merry Christmas, folks!