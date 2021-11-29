Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge and Paramount+ in December

Friends, we made it. The holiday season is here and so is a long list of December titles coming to your streaming services. You’ll be glad for the extra public holidays once you see everything on this list!
December’s streaming highlights include the return of some favourites like the second season of The Witcher on Netflix, the heartwarming second season of Stan’s original series Bump, and the iconic bounty hunter is back in The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+.
Oh, and there are a whole lot of Christmas movies streaming in December too.
Here’s everything you can find on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video in December 2021.
Table of Contents
What’s streaming on Netflix in December?
The Witcher – Season 2 (17/12/2021)
The epic series of monsters, magic and fate returns for a second season.
Don’t Look Up (24/12/2021)
Two astronomers go on a media tour to warn humankind of a planet-killing comet hurtling toward Earth. The response from a distracted world: Meh.
All synopses are provided by Netflix.
Netflix’s full streaming list for December:
December 1
- Lost in Space – Season 3
- The Power of the Dog
- Kayko and Kokosh
- Kayko and Kokosh – Season 2
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
December 2
- Coyotes
- The Whole Truth
- Single All The Way
December 3
- Le Casa de Papel: Part 5 Vol 2 (Money Heist)
- Coming Out Colton
- Cobalt Blue
- Mixtape
- Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin – Volume 2
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous – Season 4
December 6
- Our Beloved Summer
- David and the Elves
- Voir
December 7
- Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)
- Centaurworld – Season 2
- Go Dog Go – Season 2
December 8
- Titans – Season 3
- Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special
December 9
- Bonus Family – Season 4
- Asakusa Kid
- The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos
- Love on the Spectrum – Season 2
December 10
- Aranyak
- Saturday Morning All Star Hits!
- How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral
- Twentysomethings: Austin
- Two
- Anonymously Yours
- Still Out of My League
- Back to the Outback
- The Unforgivable
December 11
- Men in Black: International
December 14
- The Future Diary
- Russell Howard: Lubricant
- StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year
December 15
- Selling Tampa
- Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe
- The Hand of God
December 16
- A Naija Christmas
- A California Christmas: City of Lights
- Puff: Wonders of the Reef
- Aggretsuko – Season 4
- The Accountant
December 17
- The Witcher – Season 2
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers – Season 6 – Homecoming
December 18
- Bulgasal: Immortal Souls
December 19
- What Happened in Oslo
December 20
- Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar
December 21
- Grumpy Christmas
- Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster
December 22
- Emily in Paris – Season 2
December 23
- Elite Short Stories: Patrick
- Godzilla vs. Kong
December 24
- The Silent Sea
- Vicky and Her Mystery
- 1000 Miles from Christmas
- Don’t Look Up
- Stand By Me Doraemon 2
- Minnal Murali
December 25
- Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material
- Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis
December 26
- Lulli
December 28
- Word Party Presents: Math!
December 29
- Anxious People
- Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer
December 30
- Kitz
- Hilda and the Mountain King
December 31
- Queer Eye – Season 6
- Stay Close
- Cobra Kai – Season 4
- The Lost Daughter
- Seal Team
December TBC
- Decoupled
- Single’s Inferno
What’s streaming on Stan in December?
Christmas on the Farm (1/12/2021)
The Stan Original Film ‘Christmas on the Farm’ follows Clementine Jones, an Australian author whose autobiographical book about life on a Queensland farm is snapped up by powerhouse publishers London & London. But the truth is, “Clementine” is actually Emmy Jones – a New York socialite who has been passing her late mother’s journals off as her own. When the publisher announces that they’re travelling to Australia for an authentic ‘Clementine’ Christmas before signing off on the lucrative deal, Emmy must race back to the old family farm, roping in her cousin and his husband Miles to help maintain the ruse. One problem: London & London CEO Ellison shows up with her handsome adult son Jack in tow – but if he remembers the night he met Emmy in New York, the deal could all come crashing down!
Bump – Season 2 (26/12/2021)
When it comes to special brands of chaos, the Chalmers-Davis and Hernandez families are the gifts that keep on giving, and while Oly (Nathalie Morris) and Santi (Carlos Sanson Jr) continue to get to know each other, they discover just how much families can mess you up. Meanwhile, Angie (Claudia Karvan) and Dom (Angus Sampson) continue to deal with the fallout of their separation, while dealing with the complicated new relationships and dramas they have found themselves immersed in.
All synopses are provided by Stan.
Stan’s full streaming list for December:
December 1
- Christmas on the Farm
- The Last O.G. – Season 4, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Say Yes To Christmas
- A Christmas Melody
- Six – Seasons 1-2
- London Has Fallen
- Olympus Has Fallen
- Lego DC Comics: Aquaman: Rage of Atlantis
- Red Dwarf: The Promised Land
- Agatha Christie’s Ordeal of Innocence – Season 1
- Agatha Christie’s ABC Murders – Season 1
- Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse – Season 1
- Chowder – Season 3
- My Little Pony: A Very Minty Christmas
December 2
- Jonestown: The Women Behind the Massacre
- Home Economics – Season 2, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Positive – Season 1
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas
- Send It!
- Results
- Save Your Legs!
December 3
- Desus & Mero – Season 3, Episode 54 (new episodes weekly)
- Walker – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Berlin Station – Seasons 1-3
- The Bugs Bunny/Road Runner Movie
- The Accused (1988)
- Canada’s Drag Race – Season 2, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Drag Race Italia – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- The Running Game
- The African Campaign
- Transformers: Cyberverse – Season 1-2
- Transformers: Prime – Season 1
- Transformers: Rescue Bots – Season 1
- Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy – Season 1
- Transformers: Robots in Disguise – Season 1
December 4
- Pen15 – Season 2, part 2
- Police Academy
December 5
- Hightown – Season 2, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Power Book II: Ghost – Season 2, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Backtrack
December 6
- Yellowstone – Season 4, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Top Gear – Season 31, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Before Sunrise
- Before Sunset
- What A Beautiful Surprise
December 7
- All American – Season 4, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Surviving R. Kelly – Season 1
- I Was A Child Bride: The Untold Story
- The Wackness
- Soap Opera
December 8
- Landscapers – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Employee of the Month (2006)
- So Far So Good
December 9
- Brassic – Season 2
- Perez
- Mafia and Red Tomatoes
December 10
- Trolls: Trollstopia – Season 2, Episodes 7-13
- High – Season 1
- The Defence – Season 2
- Jack The Giant Slayer
- Tammy
- My Little Pony: Equestria Girls
- My Little Pony: Equestria Girls – Rainbow Rocks
- My Little Pony: Equestria Girls – Friendship Games
- My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic – Seasons 1-3
- My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic – Best Gift Ever
- My Little Pony: A Charming Birthday
- My Little Pony: Dancing in the CLouds
- My Little Pony: Friends are Never Far Away
- My Little Pony: Princess Promenade
- My Little Pony: Runaway Rainbow
- My Little Pony: Twinkle Wish Adventure
December 11
- Harriet The Spy
- Latin Lover
December 12
- 300
- 300: Rise of an Empire
December 13
- Storm Surfers
- Land of Saints
December 14
- Billionaire Scoundrel – Season 1
- 60 Days In: Narcoland – Season 1
- Digital Addiction
- Eyes Wide Shut
- Do You See Me?
December 15
- Free Willy
- Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home
- The Wizard of Oz
December 16
- Last Call
- An Italian Name
- The Well
December 17
- MacGruber – Season 1
- Amsterdam Undercover – Season 1
- Station Eleven – Season 1
- Godzilla
- Hanazuki – Seasons 1-2
- Littlest Pet Shop – Season 1
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers – Season 1
December 18
- Lean on Me
- De Gaulle
December 19
- Biggle: The Life of Notorious B.I.G
- Monster-In-Law
December 20
- Claws – Season 4, Episodes 1-2
- Four Holidays
- Evil – Season 2
- We’ll End Up Together
December 21
- The Double
- The Summit
- Love is the Drug
December 22
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Austin Powers: Goldmember
- The Vicar of Dibley: Christmas Special 2020: Dibley in Lockdown
December 23
- Varsity Blues
- Honey (2013)
December 24
- Dragons: The Nine Realms – Season 1, Episodes 1-6
- Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
December 25
- Inception
December 26
- Bump – Season 2
- Something’s Gotta Give
- Call the Midwife: Christmas Special 2019
December 27
- Operation Goldshell
- In the Blood
December 28
- Perfect Places – Season 3
- What Maisie Knew
- Messy Christmas
December 29
- Gringo
- The Wait
December 30
- O.J.: Guilty in Vegas
- The Disaster Artist
- The Space Between
December 31
- Cloverfield
What’s streaming on Disney+ in December?
The Book of Boba Fett (29/12/2021)
“The Book of Boba Fett,” a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian,” finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.
Synopsis provided by Disney.
Disney+’s full streaming list for December:
December 1
- The Simpsons – Season 33 (new episodes weekly)
December 3
- Christmas…Again!?
- Ernest Saves Christmas
- Disney Holiday Magic Quest
- Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas
- A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid
December 5
- The First Wave
December 8
- The Last Duel
- Welcome to Earth
- Big Sky – Season 2
- The Hot Zone: Anthrax – Season 2
- Muppet Babies (new episodes)
- The Choe Show – Season 1
December 10
- The Queen Family Singalong – Special
December 15
- Foodtastic – Season 1
- Our Kind of People
- Black-ish – Season 3
- Disney’s Magic Bake Off (new episodes)
- Gigantosaurus – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)
December 17
- Glass
- Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition
December 22
- Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD – Season 7
- The Con – Season 1
- Marvel’s Runaways – Season 3
- Sydney to the Max
December 24
- Mr & Mrs Smith
- Fight Club
- Alvin and the Chipmunks
- Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
- Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip
- Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
- Gone Girl
- Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)
December 29
- The Book of Boba Fett (new episodes weekly)
December 31
- The Rescue
New episodes in December
- Hawkeye
- Dopesick
- The Big Leap
- Queens
- Bob’s Burgers – Season 12
- Station 19 – Season 5
- Grey’s Anatomy – Season 18
- Disney Magic Bake Off
- Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures
- Spidey and His Amazing Friends – Season 1
What’s streaming on Binge in December?
And Just Like That (9/12/2021)
The new chapter of the ground-breaking series Sex and the City, follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.
Synopsis provided by Binge.
Binge’s full streaming list for December:
December 1
- The Tom and Jerry Show – Season 5
- Inside the Ambulance – Season 10
- 100 Foot Wave – Season 1
- Vanderpump Rules – Season 9, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Joanna Lumley’s Unseen Adventures – Season 1
- Forged in Fire – Season 8, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)
- Gordon, Gino & Fred’s Road Trip – Season 2 (Christmas Special)
December 2
- Deadliest Catch – Season 17, Episode 22 (new episodes weekly)
- The Sex Lives of College Girls – Season 1, Episodes 6-8 (new episodes weekly)
- Curvy Brides Boutique – Season 4, Episode 4
- Gossip Girl – Season 1, Part two (new episodes weekly)
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Season 7, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Great Chocolate Showdown – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Shetland – Season 6, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Clash of the Cover Bands – Season 1, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Housewives of Orange County – Season 16 (new episodes weekly)
- Jurassic World: Falle Kingdom
December 3
- Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles – Season 13, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)
- Chicago P.D. – Season 9, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Bake off: The Professionals – Season 5, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Batwoman: Season 3, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Making It – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Legacies – Season 4, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Adrienne
- The Christmas Lottery
- Loving Christmas
- Falling in Love At Christmas
- A Snowy Christmas
- Christmas Crush
- Dating & New York
- The Christmas Setup
December 4
- Ragdoll – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Legendary – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Music Box: DMX: Don’t Try to Understand
- Life Below Zero – Season 8 (finale)
- Silence
- The Ice Princess
- Voyagers
December 5
- The Real Housewives of Melbourne – Season 5, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Non-Stop
- The Way Way Back
- The Forger
December 6
- 90 Day Fiance – Season 8, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly)
- 24 Hours in Emergency – Season 10
- Succession – Season 3, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Housewives of Potomac – Season 6 (finale)
- Insecure -Season 5, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Curb Your Enthusiasm – Season 11, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Fear the Walking Dead – Season 7 (finale)
- The Great British Bake-Off Festive Specials – Season 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Kamikaze – Season 1
December 7
- Life of Crime 1984 – 2020
- Fatal Shot – Season 1
- Natural History Museum: World of Wonder – Season 1
- Below Deck – Season 9, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Cobra – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Landscape Artist of the Year – Season 6
- The Great British Bake Off – Season 12, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice – Season 12, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
December 8
- The 2021 People’s Choice Awards
- Harry & Meghan: The Revelations
- Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation
- Songland – Season 2
December 9
- And Just Like That – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- My Love, My Killer – Season 1
- Geordie Shore: Hot Single Summer – Season 22
- QI – Season 18
- Aerial Britain – Season 1
- Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson & The Band
December 10
- Alone – Season 1-8
- Celebrity Ex in the City – Season 2
- Masterchef UK: Celebrity Rematch – Season 1
- Double Shot at Love – Season 3
- My First Miracle
- Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs
- Long Story Short
- Heart of the Holidays
- It Takes a Christmas Village
December 11
- Music Box: Listening to Kenny G
- Honey
- Book Club
- Monster In Law
December 12
- 12 Dates of Christmas – Season 1
- The Other Guys
- The Wedding Ringer
December 13
- The Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 14 (new episodes weekly)
- She’s The Boss – Season 1
- Princess Margaret: Queen of Mustique
- Saturday Night Live – Season 47, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Celebrity Family Feud – Season 3
December 14
- 24 Hours in Emergency. -Season 11
- Messyness – Season 1
December 15
- Great British Christmas Menu – Season 2
- Storage Wars – Season 13, Episodes 1-10
- Great British Railway Journeys – Season 7
December 16
- Location, Location, Location – Season 20
- Extreme Cake Makers – Season 1
- Fleetwood Mac: Their Own Way
- Stevie Nicks: Wild at Heart
- Young Rock: A Christmas Peril
December 17
- Spanglish
- Fantastic Returns to Oz
- The Mule
December 18
- Jamie’s Family Christmas – Season 1
December 19
- Music Box: Mr Saturday Night
- Christmas Belles
- Cranston Academy: Monster Zone
December 20
- Holmes Makes It Right – Season 2
- Gogglebox UK – Season 17
- Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant – Season 3
- The Great Kiwi Bake Off: Christmas Special
December 21
- Mary Berry’s Foolproof Cooking – Season 1
- Griff’s Great Australian Rail Trip – Season 1
December 23
- Masterchef UK: The Professionals Rematch – Season 3
- 12 Dates of Christmas – Season 2
- Godzilla vs Kong
December 24
- The First Silent Night
- World’s Most Expensive Cruise Christmas Special
- Peter Rabbit
- Grease
December 25
- It’s Christmas! Live From The Royal Albert Hall
- Spirit Untamed
December 26
- Love Me – Season 1
December 27
- Conspiracies Decoded – Season 1
December 28
- Call The Midwife: The Casebook
December 29
- Agatha Christie’s England
December 31
- Grantchester – Season 4 – 5
- Taskmaster: New Year New Treat
- The Smurfs
What’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video in December?
Being The Ricardos (21/12/2021)
Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) are threatened by shocking personal accusations, a political smear and cultural taboos in Academy Award-winning writer and director Aaron Sorkin’s behind-the-scenes drama Being the Ricardos. A revealing glimpse of the couple’s complex romantic and professional relationship, the film takes audiences into the writers’ room, onto the soundstage and behind closed doors with Ball and Arnaz during one critical production week of their ground-breaking sitcom “I Love Lucy.”
The Expanse – Season 6 (10/12/2021)
This season of The Expanse picks up with the solar system at war, as Marco Inaros and his Free Navy continue to launch devastating asteroid attacks on Earth and Mars. As the tensions of war and shared loss threaten to pull the crew of the Rocinante apart, Chrisjen Avasarala makes a bold move and sends former Martian Marine Bobbie Draper on a secret mission that could turn the tide. Meanwhile in the Belt, Drummer and what’s left of her family are on the run and hunted for betraying Marco. And on a distant planet beyond the Rings, a new power begins to rise.
All synopses are provided by Amazon.
Amazon Prime Video’s full streaming list for December:
December 1
- The Edge of the Bush
- Where’s Waldo
- The Father
- Edge of Tomorrow
December 2
- Chaos Walking
- Carlos Ghosn: The Last Flight
- Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
- Gangstars
December 3
- The Protege
- Harlem
- Alex Rider – Season 2
- Man of the Match
December 4
- Voyagers
December 8
- FC Bayern Story
December 9
- Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs
- The Ferragnez – The Series
December 10
- Encounter
- The Expanse – Season 6
- Once Cut Two Cut
December 14
- Blast Beat
December 15
- Thankam
- Kumari Shrimati
- Safe House
December 16
- Rumble
December 17
- With Love
December 18
- The Courier
December 21
- Being The Ricardos
- I, Tonya
December 24
- Yearly Departed
December 25
- Final Account
- Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In
December 29
- Gringo
December 31
- Blue Origin/William Shatner Special
What’s streaming on Paramount+ in December?
1883 (20/12/2021)
1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains towards the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land – Montana – that will one day become the focus of so many trials and tribulations for their descendants.
Synopsis provided by Paramount.
Paramount+’s full streaming list for December:
December 1
- A Baby Reindeer’s First Christmas
December 2
- Violet
- The Last Bus
December 3
- Paradise Lost
- Queen of the Universe
- Rugrats
December 4
- A Loud House Christmas
December 11
- Housebroken
December 15
- Escape at Dannemora
December 17
- South Park Movie
December 20
- 1883
December 30
- Nova Vita
December 31
- The Good Fight – Season 5
If you’re still catching up on November movies and TV shows you can find that streaming list here and check out our team’s entertainment recommendations each week here.
There’s certainly enough content streaming on Netflix, Stan, Disney+, Binge and Parmount+ in December to keep you entertained over the festive season. Merry Christmas, folks!
