You Can Score A Whopping 55% Off Emma Sleep Mattresses Right Now

Published 26 mins ago: November 22, 2021 at 1:31 pm -
Filed to:Black Friday 2021
Image: Emma Sleep
There’s nothing worse than sleeping on a lumpy ol’ mattress. If your current mattress is ruining your desperately needed slumber, but you’ve been putting off getting a new one because of how expensive it is to upgrade, now is the time. Emma Sleep is currently slashing a whopping 55% off its famous cloud-like mattresses.

The folks over at Emma are slashing prices by up to 55% as a part of its Black Friday 2021 sale, meaning you have around six days (and counting) to shop the one-off deal. You can currently score the Emma Comfort mattress from $399.50 (usually $749), the Diamond Mattress from $674.55 (usually, $1,499), the Emma Box Bed for $399.50 (usually, $799), the Emma foam pillow for $100 (usually, $200), the Emma Flip topper for $201.75 (usually $269) and the Emma mattress protector for $126.75 (usually $169).

Scroll to check out the huge Emma Sleep Black Friday 2021 sale.

The Emma Comfort Mattress from $399.50 (usually $749)

Emma Sleep Sale

Emma Comfort Mattress, from $399.50 (usually $749)

The Emma Comfort Mattress is like sleeping on a big, fluffy cloud. It’s designed with three layers of high quality, high-density memory foam, Airgocell technology (to help regulate temperature) and zero motion transfer technology. Yep, that means if your partner is a restless sleeper, you won’t feel a thing.

Emma Sleep Diamond Hybrid Mattress from $659.45 (usually $1,199)

Emma sleep sale

Emma Diamond Hybrid Mattress, $659.45 (usually, $1,199)

The Emma Sleep’s Diamond Hybrid mattress is truly top tier.  Designed with Diamond Degree patented technology, it filters out excess heat while you sleep, so you’ll never wake up sweating again. It’s also got everything else you need for a good sleep like multi-layer foam support and cushioning, as well as spring enhanced layers to isolate motion and provide extra durability.

Emma Box Bed, $399.50 (usually, $799)

Emma Box Bed, for $399.50 (usually, $799)

This Box Bed from Emma Sleep is the upgrade your bedroom desperately needs. Designed with FlexiSlats for excellent pressure relief and an AirFlow bed base for maximum breathability, it was made for hot sleepers.

Emma Foam Pillow, $100 (usually, $200)

Emma Foam Pillow, $100 (usually, $200)

Don’t let some old, life-less pillows mess with your beauty sleep. Invest in a good one like Emma’s Foam Pillow. Its ergonomic design means it caters to every sleep position while being breathable, hypoallergenic, and, of course, comfortable.

You can find our running list of the best Black Friday 2021 sales right here.

This article has been updated since its original publication. 

