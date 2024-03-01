11 Affordable Bed Frames That Will Freshen Up Your Bedroom

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When it comes to your bedroom, you want to create a space that screams good vibes. A place that you can go home to after a very long, hard day and just kick back and do whatever it is that makes you feel good — binge Netflix, scroll TikTok, sleep. And the key to all of that (in our opinion) is the perfect bed set-up. You need a buttery set of bed sheets, the perfect pillow, a good quality mattress and, of course, the best bed frame. You know, one that’s not only aesthetically pleasing but durable.

If you’re in the market for a new bed frame, you’ve come to the right place because we’ve gone ahead and rounded up some of the best ones you can buy online in Australia, and have them delivered right to your door. But before we get ahead of ourselves, there are a few things you need to consider when you hunt through our top picks.

What to Look For in a Good Bed Frame

What size bed frame will suit your needs?

When deciding to look for a new bed frame, it might be time to re-evaluate your needs — are you moving house and have the space to upgrade to a king? Or maybe you need to drop back to a double. Are you filling a guest bedroom where you think a queen would make more sense, or perhaps two singles? Determining your needs and measuring your space is a good place to start when you’re shopping for a new bed frame.

What material would you like your bed frame to be made of?

Whatever it’s made of, your bed frame needs to be durable and supportive. Typically, there are three materials that bed frames are usually made from: timber, metal and upholstery. Look at your space, style and budget to determine which material is going to best suit your needs.

How functional is the bed frame in your space?

It also needs to be functional for the space, e.g. the right size and fit. Once you know where you’re putting your new bed frame, be it in your room, a family member’s room or a guest room, you need to determine what kind of functionality you need from the bedframe, aside from something to sleep on. Do you need it to have space underneath for storage? If so, would you prefer it to be built in to match the frame, or would you prefer it to hide what’s under the bed?

Each of your answers will change the way you shop. So with that in mind, here are some of the best bed frames in Australia according to experts and reviews.

The Best Bed Frames You Can Buy in Australia

The Best Timber Bedframes

Emma Sleep’s new Rosewood Bed Frame is beautifully crafted with eco-responsible, FSC-certified rosewood. It features a simple, traditional design, a gorgeous upholstered bedhead, and a rich, natural brown colour. Plus, it can be completely assembled with just one tool, that’s provided, of course. Shop Emma Sleep’s Rosewood Bed (from $969)

Made from natural timber with an ash grain finish, the Koala bed base is sturdy, unshakeable and friction-free, so you can count on it for years to come. It comes in five different sizes — single, king single, double, queen and king, and is super easy to assemble. In fact, you can do it tool-free! The Koala bed bases start at $1,190 and cap out at $1,690. Shop Koala’s Kirribilli Bed Base (from $1,190)

Coming in a king, queen and double bed frame, the Lana Bed from Lifely taps into the rattan trend we’ve seen everyone fall in love with lately. With its elegant rounded silhouette, subtle rattan accents, and neutral wood tones, it’s perfect for coastal, Scandinavian-inspired, organic modern, Japandi-inspired, or rustic bedrooms. Shop Lifely’s Lana Bed Frame (from $679)

Don’t own a tool kit? No worries, the Eva Timber Bed Frame is easily assembled without so much as a screwdriver and can be built in around five-mins, apparently. Designed to suit a minimalist aesthetic, you can place it flush to the wall to maximise space. It also comes with a little spot for all of your devices and cables to ensure your cords stay tangle-free and out of sight. It comes in all sizes — single, king single, double, queen and king — and starts around the $1,145 mark. Shop Eva’s Timber Bed Frame (from $1,145)

The Ecosa Rise Bedframe is perfect for those looking for a more durable, long-lasting bed. Made from solid American ash timber and sourced from certified sustainable forests, the Rise bedframe promises creek-free comfort and support. It’s lightweight, easy to assemble (no tools required), and comes with shock-resistant wooden slats. Shop Ecoas’s Rise Bedframe (from $1,700)

The Best Metal Bed Frames

If a timber bed frame isn’t really your vibe, why not check out Emma Sleep’s Metal Bed? Its clean, minimalist design makes it perfect for any bedroom aesthetic — modern, industrial, or Scandinavian. Plus, if you’re trying to save on space (and some money), it’s an excellent option. Sadly, right now, it’s only available to those in NSW, VIC and QLD, but, hopefully, it’ll be more widely available soon. Shop Emma Sleep’s Metal Bedframe (from $580)

This classic bed frame from Matt Blatt is an easy way to not only brighten up your bedroom but make the space look and feel bigger than it is. Designed with a strong metal framework, reinforced centre beam and durable wood slats spaced at the optimal width, this bed frame is supportive and will last you years. Shop Matt Blat Ovela Florence Metal Bed Frame (from $179)

The Best Upholstered Bed Frames

Of course, mattress MVP’s Emma Sleep also make an upholstered bed frame that’s minimal and timeless. Plus, it uses patented FlexiSlats to give your mattress the ultimate support and flexibility, preventing sagging and providing more evenly distributed weight while you sleep. Shop Emma Sleep’s Emma Signature Bed (from $760)

Thoughtfully designed, and super affordable, Koala’s Brunswick Bed Base would be perfect in any style bedroom. Aside from the gorgeous upholstery bed head, it also features bespoke bumper rails which means no more slipping, sliding, slapping or squeaking. Shop Koala’s Brunswick Bed Base (from $650)

If you’re looking for something a little grander but still within the budget, Lifely’s Zach bed frame is a wonderful option. It’s a French-inspired boucle upholstery bed frame that remains relevant season after season while adding something extra to your room. Shop Lifely’s Zach bed Frame (from $739)

How comfy does this cushioned bed frame from Ecosa look? The double-cushioned design and washable covers mean that this bed frame is as practical as it is comfortable. Plus, it comes in eight different colours, so you can find one that suits your decor. Ecosa Sierra Cushioned Bed Frame (from $1,175)

Image Credit: Emma Sleep