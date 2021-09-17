I Would Like Jennifer Garner to Bake Me These Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookies

It’s such a treat when we’re given a fresh recipe from Jennifer Garner and her #PretendCookingShow. It’s even more delightful when said recipe is demonstrated with Garner’s parents in tow – my cold heart almost can’t bear the wholesomeness of this content. In any case, Jennifer Garner’s latest cooking project is a recipe for Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookies.

In the video, Garner shared that Once Upon a Farm – the snack company she co-founded – has dropped a dairy and sugar-free Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookie, so in celebration of that announcement, the sweet angel of a lady has decided to share a more “decadent” version of the cookies for adults to nosh on.

The recipe Garner is working off of in the clip is from Sally’s Baking Addiction and it sounds bloody delicious. Check out the recipe below.

Brown Butter Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookies recipe by Sally’s Baking Addiction

All the below is via Jennifer Garner’s Instagram account.

What you’ll need:

1 cup butter for cookies, 1/4 cup for glaze

2 cups rolled oats

1 2/3 cups AP flour

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice

1 cup sugar

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 egg yolk, room temp

2 tsp vanilla extract for cookies, 1/4 tsp for glaze

1 cup pumpkin puree

1 1/2 cup powdered sugar

3 Tbsp milk

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350F [about 180C]. If you are doing a glaze, you can brown all butter together. Once browned, reserve 1/4 cup for glaze. Also: BLOT YOUR PUMPKIN! Gently squeezing out moisture with a paper towel makes for cakier cookies. Slice butter into pieces and melt over medium heat, stirring constantly. Butter will start to foam, beginning to brown after 5-8 mins: brown specks at bottom of pan, nutty aroma. Once browned, remove from heat and let cool [for] 5 mins. Whisk oats, flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice in medium bowl. Pour 1 cup brown butter in a large bowl. Whisk in sugar and brown sugar until combined; whisk in yolk and 2 tsp vanilla. Whisk in blotted pumpkin and slowly add dry ingredients to wet. Dough will be thick and sticky. Using medium cookie scoop, make dough balls and place 3 inches apart on lined cookie sheet. Slightly flatten. Bake ~15 mins/lightly browned. Remove from oven and cool for 10 mins. Glaze: add powdered sugar, milk, 1/4 tsp vanilla to 1/4 cup brown butter. It’s delicious.

Check out the full video below:

You can also take a look at the other delicious creations (lots of cookie recipes) from the kitchen of Sally’s Baking Addiction here.