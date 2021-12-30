Jennifer Garner Literally Set Her Kitchen Alight with Her Pretend Cooking Show

Relatable queen Jennifer Garner is back at it with her Pretend Cooking Show, this time featuring some serious flames.

So far she’s given us everything from chocolate chip bread, to pumpkin oatmeal cookies, breakfast cookies, ‘biscones’, her mum’s blackberry cobbler, and some leftover chicken soup.

As a Christmas treat, Garner gifted us all with her rendition of Barefoot Contessa’s beef bourguignon.

Now, for at-home foodies this dish will sound familiar — it plays a key role in both Julie & Julia and The Hundred–Foot Journey. Plus, it’s delicious. So we don’t blame Jen for giving it a crack, too.

Basically it’s a French-style beef stew involving lots of veggies and booze. It takes a couple of hours to make, but it’s definitely worth it, and you’ll surely want a second serve. Cue Jennifer Garner’s mistake…

The problem with Jen’s beef bourguignon is that she decided to double the recipe for her Pretend Cooking Show, because it’s a family favourite, naturally, and in doing so doubled the amount of alcohol going into the pot.

As she wisely puts it post-fire: “Don’t double the cognac.”

Hello massive flames!

And she was so careful not to get burnt by the exploding bacon.

Please enjoy (and maybe have a fire extinguisher at the ready):

Full points to Jennifer Garner for living out her dream with the Pretend Cooking Show. Who of us hasn’t acted like we have our own cooking show filming in our kitchen?

Now, if you’ve got some chuck steak at home but don’t quite have the time to master beef bourguignon, there are plenty of other ways to cook it, from burgers to fajitas.

If you’d like to whip up some of the quicker dishes that have graced our screens in movies, we’ve got you covered, too.

You can catch up on the best of Jennifer Garner’s Pretend Cooking Show with our delicious wrap-up.

We also have this handy guide on how to put out a kitchen fire properly.

Happy (safe) home cooking!