These ALDI Picnic Hampers Will Feed 5 for under $25

There’s light at the end of this pandemic tunnel and it’s… picnics! Which means delicious picnic hampers. Thanks to some relaxed restrictions in Sydney and Melbourne, fully vaccinated groups of up to five people can gather in public outdoor spaces for some cheese and biccies.

Firstly, this doesn’t apply to all areas — at the moment in Sydney it’s only eligible for residents outside the LGAs of concern. And in Melbourne, you’re still not aloud to consume alcohol in public spaces.

With all that in mind, the folks at ALDI have put together a collection of “5 for $25” guides for building your picnic hamper, filled with sweet and savoury goodies to feed five people for under $25. And of course there’s wine (Melbournians might want to swap that out for a nice juice to avoid getting fined).

“We source our products from the finest cheese-makers in Australia and across the world and are proud of our quality line up.” ALDI’s buying director Shane Aitken said.

“I couldn’t think of anything better than placing quality cheese at the center of a picnic platter to enjoy with friends or family outdoors. We have put together some great value, tasty options to look out for during your next ALDI shop, with all the cheeses under $5.”

So grab your picnic baskets and let’s get started!

Sweet Dreams Are Made of Cheese

ALDI’s Emporium Selection Smooth Blue Cheese was recently voted a firm favourite in the 2021 People’s Picks competition. This soft and creamy blue veined cheese has a sharp, distinctive finish. The handcrafted Ash Brie had a strong creamy flavour and some subtle nutty overtones. ALDI recommends pairing them with antipasto, salami and fresh blueberries to top off your picnic platter.

Emporium Selection Smooth Blue Cheese 200g, $4.99

Emporium Selection Ash Brie 150g, $4.49

Deli Originals Fresh Feta Dip 150g, $2.49

Deli Originals Fresh Antipasto 150g, $2.49

Berg Hot Hungarian Salami 100g, $1.99

Berg Mild Hungarian Salami 100g, $1.99

Damora Fine Wafer Crackers 100g, $1.89

Sprinters Pretzels 200g, $1.89

Australian Blueberries 125g Pack, $1.79

Total price: $24

The Taste of France

While we can’t travel to France, at least we can eat French food. Emporium Selection Goat’s Cheese Barrel is perfect with a crusty baguette and flute of ALDI’s Double Gold award-winning South Point Estate Sparkling.

Emporium Selection Goat’s Cheese Barrel 150g, $2.99

South Point Estate Sparkling Chardonnay Pinot Noir NV 750ml, $4.99

Deli Originals Fresh Mixed Olives 250g, $3.49

Deli Originals Fresh Chunky Basil Dip 150g, $2.99

Damora Pastry Twists 150g, $2.99

Berg Mild Hungarian Salami 100g, $1.99

Damora Brown Rice Crackers 100g, $1.29

Total price: $20.73

Sweet and Savoury Sensations

When you can’t decide between sweet and savoury for your picnic, just have both! Go for a soft and creamy goats cheese on a cracker, then some gorgonzola served with bread, and top it off with strawberries and some award-winning Choceur dark chocolate (which holds the title of Canstar Blue Most Satisfied Customers – Chocolate block 2021).

Forresters Salted Cashews 200g, $3.99

Emporium Selection Gorgonzola 200g, $3.99

Emporium Selection Goats Cheese 110g, $3.69

Damora Specialty Crackers 100g, $3.49

Bon Appetit Brioche Mini Pain au Chocolat 270g 6pk, $2.99

Choceur Dark Chocolate 200g, $2.99

Belmont Biscuit Co. Palazzo Cookies 125g, $1.99

Australian Strawberries 205g Pack, $1.49

Total price: $24.62

Now all you have to do is gather your mates, have your vaccination certificates handy, and enjoy the picnics!