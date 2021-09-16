8 of the Best Picnic Baskets For Summer

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The weather is getting warmer, our vaccination rates are rising, and here in NSW we’re more excited about picnics now than when we were kids. One of the first little tastes of normality we get as restrictions ease is the ability to have picnics with five other vaccinated people. And because that moment is fast approaching, we decided it was time to find the perfect picnic baskets.

Whether you’re after one that comes with the works — glasses, plates, cutlery, napkins and a rug — or just a cute basket to load all your existing goodies into, there’s a range of affordable options. You can get your traditional wicker baskets, baskets that double as cooler bags and even some that are backpacks. We’ve found them all.

Ahead, we unpack the best picnic baskets on the internet so you can prepare for a hot, vaxxed summer.

READ MORE What to Look for in an Esky, From Lunch Coolers to Epic Picnics

The Best 2-Person Picnic Baskets

This easy-to-carry wicker picnic basket from Good Gain was made for park picnics and romantic dates for two. It comes with a cute picnic rug, two plates, two sets of cutlery, two wine glasses, two napkins and a wine opener.

You can buy the G GOOD GAIN Willow Picnic Basket Set for 2 ($89.99) from Amazon here.

If you’re planning a picnic for two, you’re going to want a basket like this one from ZORMY. It has two ceramic plates, two wine glasses and cotton napkins, a stainless steel corkscrew, and two sets of stainless steel cutlery. It’s also got a cute red gingham design on the inside of the basket and faux leather straps detailing.

You can buy the ZORMY Picnic Basket for 2 ($45.99) from Amazon here.

Once you’ve brought one, you’ll be surprised how often you use it. This one from My Plaza is made from quality willow with PU leather straps and faux linen lining. This two-person basket was made for summer. It comes with two sets of cutlery, two wine glasses, two plates, napkins and my personal favourite, a cheeseboard.

You can buy the MyPlaza Deluxe 2 Person Picnic Basket ($82.95) from Myer here.

The Best 4-Person Picnic Baskets

Whether you’re looking to buy one as a gift or for yourself, this four-person basket from HappyPicnic is perfect for summer. It comes with all the essentials — four stainless steel cutlery sets (fork, spoon and knife), four melamine plates, four champagne glasses, some napkins, and a bottle opener — and doubles as a cooler.

You can buy the HappyPicnic Willow Picnic Basket Set for 4 ($78.99) from Amazon here.

Not only does this basket come with everything you need for a picnic at the park or beach — a chopping board, a bottle opener, a cheese knife, four dinner plates, four wine glasses, four cotton napkins, four sets of cutlery and two salt and pepper shaker sets — but it’s a backpack, too!

You can buy the Picnic Backpack Bag for 4 ($99) from Amazon here.

We’re obsessed with this bougie four-person wicker basket from My Plaza. Catering to four people, it comes with four sets of cutlery, four plates, four wine glasses, a salt and pepper shaker set, a corkscrew, napkins and a matching picnic rug.

You can buy the MyPlaza Deluxe 4 Person Picnic Basket ($114.95) from Myer here.

The Best Six-Person Picnic Baskets

Since we will be allowed to have a picnic with five vaxxed friends soon, we thought we better include a six-person basket. It comes with cutlery, cups, plates and napkins enough for six people, as well as a stainless steel salt and pepper shaker set, a cheeseboard, a corkscrew and a lush picnic blanket.

You can buy the MyPlaza 6-Person Picnic Basket ($120.95) from Myer here.

The Best Picnic Basket

If you’re just after a really cool basket, this one from The Beach People is what dreams are made of. It comes with a fully insulated basket to keep all your treats cool and a bougie as hell wooden cheeseboard for a lid. What more could you want?

You can buy The Beach People’s Picnic Basket ($199) from The Beach People here.