ALDI Has Brought Back its Viral Laundry Bin

ALDI are known for its Special Buys — products that can be anything from electronics to clothing to furniture and more.

The ALDI Special Buys from Saturday, July 15, was all about laundry, and the list included a 10kg washing machine for $499, an 8kg clothes dryer for $599, a Braun steam iron for $59.99, and an extra-large white drying rack for $19.99.

But the thing we’re most excited about is this double laundry hamper. In previous years, the ALDI laundry hamper has been incredibly popular – not for its intended use, though.

Image: ALDI

Customers use the hamper as a unit for rubbish and recycling. The sleek, white wooden cabinet retails for $69.99 and features double doors. On the outside, it looks like any regular storage unit. But on the inside are two separate sections with removable hampers. The hampers are lined with fabric, but it’s easy to replace them with plastic bin liners. This keeps rubbish out of sight in an unassuming (and stylish) way.

If you manage to get your hands on the ALDI laundry hamper cabinet (or you landed one over the weekend), you’ll have the world of home hacks at your feet.

Image: ALDI

But if you’re looking for other kinds of products, don’t despair. ALDI is also bringing in a set of kitchen-related items and “dad’s hobby” items.

What other Special Buys are available this week?

ALDI introduces new Special Buys products every Saturday and Wednesday. The products are until stocks last and are limited, so it’s best to get in early.

Kitchen appliances and cookware are the focus of the next Special Buys event. For $199, you can get a 15L steam air fryer oven to try out all the latest air fryer TikTok recipes. There’s even a vacuum food sealer for $59.99. Sous vide anyone?

And if you’re looking to watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup on a bigger screen, from Saturday, July 22, ALDI will be adding a range of TVs and FIFA merch to its Special Buys line-up. You can get a 55-inch 4k TV for $469, or a licenced FIFA Women’s World Cup soccer ball for $14.99.

My wallet is begging me to stay away from ALDI, but I just can’t help myself.