This $4.99 Bottle of Aldi Wine Just Won Double Gold at the Melbourne International Wine Competition

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Published 50 mins ago: September 2, 2021 at 4:51 pm -
Who says sipping on quality wine has to be an experience reserved only for the wealthy? As we’ve covered before, dropping a few hundred dollars on a bottle of vino is fine – if you’re about that life – but certainly not necessary for a premium tasting experience. ALDI’s award-winning wine has proven that.

In some pretty thrilling news for lovers of quality wine and lovers of a bargain alike, ALDI Australia’s wine range has not only walked away with a nod at the Melbourne International Wine Competition – two bottles took out the top award.

ALDI wine
Cheers to us sipping on cheap, excellent wine. Getty

The Bordeaux Les Maurins Sauvignon Blanc 2020, priced at a stunning $6.99 received Double Gold at the competition and the South Point Estate Sparkling Chardonnay Pinot Noir NV, priced at – wait for it – $4.99 also received Double Gold.

Jason Bowyer, Wine Buying Director at ALDI Australia said of the news that:

“We are thrilled that our award-winning wines have been recognised yet again among the highest quality drops available in Australia.

“Produced locally and abroad by our network of loyal partners, these awards are a testament to their hard work and dedication. We share the same goal in offering a collection of diverse wines so our Aussie customers can enjoy top shelf quality wine at amazing prices.

“These awards complement what consumers have voted on with ALDI Winning ‘Best Liquor Retailer’ in this years’ Canstar Awards. So, whether you prefer a refreshing bubbly, white or rose, or a deep, rich red – the one thing we can all agree on is that satisfying feeling of knowing you’re saving and getting awesome value the same time!”

If you’re keen on updating your wine collection, we’ve popped a complete list of ALDI’s awards winning drops for you to check out below.

The Bordeaux Les Maurins Sauvignon Blanc 2020. Image supplied

Award-winning ALDI wines and producers:

  • Bordeaux Les Maurins Sauvignon Blanc 2020, $6.99 – Double Gold
  • South Point Estate Sparkling Chardonnay Pinot Noir NV, $4.99 – Double Gold
  • Villa Elsa Pinot Grigio 2020, $6.99 – Double Gold
  • Blackstone Paddock Shiraz 2019, $17.99 – Gold
  • El Toro Macho Reserva 2016, $8.99 – Gold
  • One Road Cabernet Merlot 2019, $7.49 – Gold
  • Veuve Monsigny Champagne Brut NV, $22.99 – Gold
  • Villa Elsa – Italy Pinot Grigio Winery of the Year
  • Monsigny – Brut Champagne of the Year
  • Les Maurins – Sauvignon Blanc Winery of the Year

You can shop the ALDI wine collection here.

About the Author

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo is the Editor of Lifehacker Australia.

