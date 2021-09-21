This Interactive Map Will Help You and Your Vaxxed Mates Find the Perfect Picnic Spot

We’re officially in the season of COVID-safe picnics now, friends. And for those of us who have been locked down for the past few months, the prospect of enjoying a meal outside with a handful of our nearest and dearest is easily the most exciting development our restricted lives have seen in months.

But with limits on where we can travel still very much in place, organising a picnic right now is not as simple as selecting the spot with the best view.

Before we dig into how to make light work of your picnic planning, let’s review the current rules around gathering in New South Wales and Victoria, yeah?

What are the rules around outdoor recreation, again?

In NSW, the government states that the following conditions are in place regarding outdoor recreation:

If you are fully vaccinated, you can attend an outdoor gathering in a public space of up to 5 people for exercise or outdoor recreation so long as all those at the gathering aged 16 years or over are fully vaccinated: You must have proof of your vaccination with you at all times. You must show a Police Officer your proof of vaccination if it’s requested. Fully vaccinated means you have had 2 doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccination or have a medical contraindication certificate issued to you. The 5 person limit on these gatherings does not include children aged 12 or under. You are not prevented from attending more than one such gathering in a day.

The Victorian government website has the following rules (in addition to 10km radius limits) listed at present:

One person may meet another person not from their household for a picnic, a walk, or another outdoor activity. Additionally, up to five adults (plus dependents) from two households will be able to gather outdoors if all adults (18 years old or over) present have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Help me find a picnic spot!

Now, onto the logistics of this whole thing. As our pals at Pedestrian have highlighted, there is a clever little website called Friendship Island (how darling) that helps you to figure out where your double-vaxxed crew can meet for outdoor hangs.

In a nutshell, Friendship Island is an interactive map that allows you to search for relevant locations (like your address and that of four of your friends) and highlights the radius you can play in when hunting for a picnic spot.

It’s useful in that it’ll show you where your radius’ crossover, and which parks or spaces exist within that area.

Friendship Island is available for NSW and Victoria and the map updates according to the restrictions in place for the state you’re looking at. Pretty clever, hey?

Visit Friendship Island here.

All that’s left to do is get your vaccination certificate prepped and your picnic spread set. Happy days.