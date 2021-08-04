Here’s What You Need to Know About Tom Hardy’s Venom Sequel

There’s no shortage of superhero flicks going around right now. We’ve just been blessed with Black Widow, The Suicide Squad is out this week and Marvel’s Shang-Chi is coming next month. It’s a jam-packed plate, that’s for sure, but make sure you leave some room for Venom 2.

Venom was definitely not your typical superhero film and it looks like that will continue in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming sequel.

What’s Venom up to this time?

To jog your memory, the first Venom film was about journalist Eddie Brock who bonded with an alien symbiotic lifeform after he went snooping through a classified bio-engineering facility.

It turns out this symbiote had a name and an attitude and would turn Brock into a monstrous creature that enjoys chewing on people’s heads.

Despite this Brock and Venom form a bond and agree to co-exist at the end of the film.

When we return in Venom 2 (Venom: Let There Be Carnage), Brock is working on getting his journalism career back on track by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady. Little does Eddie know that Kasady will become host to another symbiote, Carnage, who will of course go on to wreak… well, carnage.

Venom 2 may have a different director this time around but the ridiculousness looks like it will continue if the trailers are to be believed.

Venom is separate from the MCU

While Venom is a Marvel comics character (you may remember the character from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 3), this movie is not connected to the MCU – as far as we know.

Sony owns the rights to Spider-Man, who has effectively been on loan to Marvel thanks to a special deal between the studios which gave us Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a Sony film, so you won’t be seeing any of the Avengers show up here. That doesn’t mean we won’t see Tom Holland potentially appear in a Venom crossover in the future, but don’t hold your breath.

While you don’t need to see any MCU films prior to watching Venom 2, you should probably see the first Venom which you can find on Netflix Australia.

Who is in the cast?

As for the vast of Venom: Let There Be Carnage it should come as no surprise that Tom Hardy is back as Eddie Brock.

He’s joined by Michelle Williams as Eddie’s ex Anne and Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady, aka Carnage.

Naomie Harris, Reid Scott and Stephen Graham also star in the film which is directed by Andy Serkis.

Venom 2 release date

Venom 2 is currently scheduled for release in Australian cinemas on September 16, 2021.

Like every movie, Venom: Let There Be Carnage saw a number of release date shuffles due to COVID. Thanks to the fast-moving Delta strain it’s possible we haven’t seen the last of these delays and there’s no telling what the lockdown situation will be like in Australia come next month.

Hopefully, Aussies will be able to safely make it to cinemas in time for Venom 2’s release date because it doesn’t have a simultaneous streaming release planned.