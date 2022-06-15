Where to Watch Every Spider-Man Movie (Even the Bad Ones) In Australia

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Spider-Man has been a busy bug of late. The release of Spider-Man: No Way Home brings us to a total of nine films for this friendly neighbourhood superhero and now you can watch each of them on Aussie streaming services whenever you damn please. Lucky you.

If you’re a fan of the Spider-Man movies, you’ll know that this is big news because historically it has been an absolute pain to find them all on streaming platforms. They were scattered all over the place, making a binge session less than ideal.

That is about to change (somewhat) dear friends.

Where to watch every Spider-Man movie in Australia

Much like we saw with the Marvel Netflix series Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher and The Defenders, Disney+ has come along and scooped up almost every Spider-Man movie and is set to drop them all on its service on June 17, 2022.

Yes, that means you will be able to watch almost every Spider-Man movie in one place – save for Far From Home and No Way Home (which we assume will eventually make their way over). And bonus prize: Venom is also joining the fold, streaming on Disney+ as of June 17, too.

Here is a break down of each film, which Spider-Man you can expect to see slinging web in it and where you can watch the movie in Australia. We also popped Venom in the list for good measure.

Synopses are all from film distributors.

Spider-Man (2002)

Average teenager Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) is transformed into an extraordinary superhero after he is accidentally bitten by a radioactive spider. When his beloved uncle is savagely murdered during a robbery, young Peter vows to use his powers to avenge his death. Deeming himself “Spider-Man,” he sets about ridding the streets of crime, bringing him into conflict with malevolent super-villain “Green Goblin.”

Watch it on Disney+ from June 17, 2022

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

In Spider-Man 2, Tobey Maguire returns as the mild-mannered Peter Parker, who is juggling the delicate balance of his dual life as college student and a superhuman crime fighter. Peter’s life becomes even more complicated when he confronts a new nemesis, the brilliant Otto Octavius who has been reincarnated as the maniacal and multi-tentacled “Doc Ock.” When Doc Ock kidnaps MJ, Spider-Man must swing back into action as the adventure reaches new heights of unprecedented excitement.

Watch it on Disney+ from June 17, 2022

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Peter Parker finally has the girl of his dreams, Mary Jane Watson, and New York City is in the throes of Spider-mania! But when a strange alien symbiote turns Spider-Man’s suit black, his darkest demons come to light changing Spider-Man inside as well as out. Spider-Man is in for the fight of his life against a lethal mix of villains – the deadly Sandman, Venom, and the New Goblin – as well as the enemy within himself.

Watch it on Disney+ from June 17, 2022

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

A teenage Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) grapples with both high school and amazing super-human crises as his alter-ego Spider-Man.

Watch it on Disney+ from June 17, 2022

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

It’s great to be Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield), but being Spider-Man comes at a price: only Spider-Man can protect his fellow New Yorkers from the formidable villains that threaten the city. With the emergence of Electro, Peter must confront a foe far more powerful than he. And as his old friend, Harry Osborn, returns, Peter comes to realise that all of his enemies have one thing in common: OsCorp.

Watch it on Disney+ from June 17, 2022

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero. Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May, under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark. Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine, but when the Vulture emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.

Watch it on Disney+ from June 17, 2022

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.

Watch it on Disney+ from June 17, 2022

Venom (2018)

The evolution story of Marvel’s most enigmatic, complex and badass character – Venom! Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is a broken man after he loses everything including his job and fiancée. Just when his life is at its lowest, he becomes host to an alien symbiote which results in extraordinary superpowers – transforming him into Venom. Will these powers be enough for this new lethal protector to defeat great evil forces, especially against the far stronger and more weaponized symbiote rival, Riot?

Watch it on Disney+ from June 17, 2022

Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019)

Peter Parker (Tom Holland), the beloved superhero Spider-Man, faces four destructive elemental monsters while on holiday in Europe. Soon, he receives help from Mysterio, a fellow hero with mysterious origins.

Watch it on Netflix

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Peter Parker (Tom Holland) seeks Doctor Strange’s help to make people forget about Spiderman’s identity. However, when the spell he casts gets corrupted, several unwanted guests enter their universe.

Available to rent or buy on digital services.

Disney has stated that it will be releasing additional Sony Pictures films on its streaming platform later this year, so keep an eye out for more. In the meantime, if you’re wondering which Spidey films were best received, here is a ranking according to Rotten Tomatoes.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.