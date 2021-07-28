Everything Aussies Need to Know About Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

After a year off, Marvel’s content train is full steam ahead in 2021 and next up is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Shang-Chi will introduce a brand new character into the MCU and is a significant step for Asian representation in superhero films. If the trailer is anything to go by it will also be a damn good time.

Here’s an easy guide with everything you need to know before watching the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in Australia.

Who is Shang-Chi?

Shang-Chi is a martial arts master and superhero from Marvel comics.

The character hasn’t had much crossover with other notable Marvel heroes throughout his comic history, occasionally showing up to help the Avengers or appearing in the Secret Wars storyline, but he’s about to become huge in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will tell the superhero origin story of Shang-Chi. He was trained from a young age to be an assassin by his father but eventually defected and left his family to seek a new life in the USA.

As his past starts to catch up with him Shang-Chi must face the mysterious Ten Rings organisation.

Shang-Chi’s superpowers mainly lie in his incredible fighting skills. He excels at a range of hand-to-hand combat and weapon fighting styles. The character has also gained superhuman abilities from his use of the ten rings which each gift him a different elemental or psionic power.

We’ll have to wait and see how Shang-Chi’s powers are translated to the film adaptation.

What about the Ten Rings?

The Ten Rings and its leader, the Mandarin, may seem familiar to MCU fans.

The Ten Rings is a terrorist organisation that seeks to destroy world peace. It’s appeared sporadically in the Marvel timeline, most notably in Iron Man, where the group captures Tony and holds him for ransom.

The Mandarin also showed up in Iron Man 3, where he was played by Ben Kingsley. However, this turned out to be a twist with the Mandarin being a fake character used to hide the actions of the real villain of the story, Aldrich Killian.

Marvel fans can rest assured that the real Mandarin will appear in Shang-Chi in a more comic-accurate portrayal.

Who’s in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings?

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings features a groundbreaking and diverse Asian cast.

In the lead role as Shang-Chi is Simu Liu (Kim’s Convenience). He’s joined by a stellar cast that includes Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, Ronny Chieng and Tony Leung as Shang-Chi’s father, Wenwu.

The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12). Shang-Chi was filmed right here in Australia at Fox Studios in Sydney, so Aussies may recognise some of its locations.

Shang-Chi: Trailer

Marvel has released a trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and really looks unlike anything else in the MCU.

The trailer shows off some stunning martial arts sequences and some epic fantasy elements (a dragon!?). If you look closely you’ll even see Abomination from the Incredible Hulk facing off with Doctor Strange’s Wong.

Which Marvel movies do you need to watch first?

Shang-Chi is an origin story and there’s really no indication of where it fits into the MCU timeline, so you’re probably fine to go into the film blind.

If you’d like to do your research on the Ten Rings, however, these are the Marvel films the group has shown up in:

Iron Man (2008)

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Ant-Man (2015)

You can find all of the above over on Disney+ right now.

Shang-Chi: Australian release date

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is scheduled for release in Australian cinemas on September 2.

Unlike Black Widow, Shang-Chi is only expected to be shown in cinemas and won’t get a simultaneous launch on Disney+.

That being said, with COVID-19 cases rising once again around the world Disney may decide on a Premier Access release for Shang-Chi, too.

If not, let’s pray lockdown is over by then, friends so we can all enjoy Shang-Chi when it hits cinemas in Australia.