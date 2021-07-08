All The Ways You Can Watch Marvel’s Black Widow in Australia

After many, many, delays Marvel fans can finally watch Black Widow.

Scarlett Johansson’s solo film was originally scheduled to hit cinemas in May 2020 and would subsequently kick-off phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But COVID happened and we’ll now be seeing it in July 2021, instead.

The releases of Loki, WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier may have kept us at bay, but there’s simply nothing like the excitement of seeing a Marvel movie on the big screen again.

Before you dive into Black Widow’s solo story, here are some things you should know.

Who is Black Widow?

If you’re not familiar with the MCU, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow is a brilliant spy, assassin and superhero.

She’s been a KGB operative, a SHIELD agent and, most importantly, a founding member of the Avengers.

Scarlett Johansson has portrayed the character in seven Marvel films to date and Romanoff has undoubtedly played an integral part in the Marvel universe. Still, unlike her other Avengers comrades, it’s taken until now for Black Widow to get a solo film.

Black Widow: Is it an origin film, a prequel or a sequel?

The answer is complicated. As anyone who’s seen Avengers: Endgame will know (spoiler alert), Black Widow heroically sacrificed herself to gain the final infinity stone to save Thanos.

Unfortunately, because of the way she died, there was no bringing her back when Tony Stark snapped half the population back into reality. So you can rule out this being a sequel, despite it being the 24th MCU film.

What you can expect is a combination of both origin film and prequel that nicely fills in some gaps in the Marvel timeline.

So much of Black Widow’s past is still unknown and you can expect to learn more about pivotal events in her life like the Red Room, Budapest and her family in Russia.

Which Marvel movies do you need to catch up on?

Black Widow takes place in between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, meaning we’ll see what Natasha gets up to after the Avengers have their falling out.

To prepare for this there are a few Marvel movies you must watch if you want to catch up on her story. They are:

Iron Man 2

The Avengers

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Captain America: Civil War

If you prefer to watch in chronological order you should probably watch up until Captain America: Civil War and then go straight into Black Widow.

But if you’re after all of the Marvel films Black Widow has appeared in, add Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame to your list as well.

You can find out where to catch up on all these Marvel movies here.

Who else is in the movie?

Without the other Avengers to fill the ensemble, Black Widow will introduce a whole range of new characters into the mix.

Obviously, Scarlett Johansson will be in the lead role as Natasha. We’ll also get to know Natasha’s Russian family which includes Florence Pugh as Yelena, Rachel Weisz as Melina, David Harbour as Alexei/Red Guardian.

Rounding out the cast is O-T Fagbenle as Mason and Ray Winstone as Dreykov.

The group will be facing off against the mysterious Marvel villain Taskmaster, whose identity is a secret at this stage. Any guesses?

The film also is directed by Aussie Cate Shortland (represent!).

Is it any good?

After over a decade of asking for a solo film and three COVID delays, is Black Widow worth the wait?

According to those who have already seen the film – yes.

#BlackWidow is a throwback to cold dark global espionage thrillers but w/ a #Marvel twist. Though smaller in scale, it leaves an impact w/ impressive action set pieces, a strong and compassionate introspective story, and humorous spy family dynamics. Wish we got this sooner. pic.twitter.com/zxHtNnvSsg — Michael Lee (@IamMichaelJLee) June 17, 2021

I got to see #BlackWidow last night, and as someone who has been waiting since 2010 to see Natasha Romanoff get her own movie, it was well worth the wait. The actions rips, the emotion hits and the new characters joining the MCU are standouts. MORE BLACK WIDOW MOVIES PLEASE! pic.twitter.com/R0JUHThSiF — Hector Navarro (@Hectorisfunny) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow shows exactly why Natasha Romanoff was the glue that held the Avengers together. Shades of John Wick fight scenes & inventive action sequences wrapped in a heartfelt & poignant story about family & how the world treats girls. Excited to see Yelena carry the torch. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) June 17, 2021

And here’s what our very own Lavender Baj had to say.

Saw Black Widow last night and I think I am finally somebody who gives a shit about the MCU now. Very good stuff — Lav Baj (@lavosaurus) June 29, 2021

It seems safe to say Black Widow is a Marvel movie worth seeing.

When and where you can watch Black Widow in Australia?

On that note, where can you watch this exciting new Black Widow movie? Well, the good news is that this is the first Marvel movie that lets you choose the way you want to watch.

If you’d like to catch all the action on the big screen, you can do that at your local cinema in Australia from July 8.

Unfortunately, we Sydney folk in lockdown will have to wait a little bit longer to see it at an IRL cinema but never fear, there is another option!

Black Widow will also be available on Premier Access on Disney+ on July 9. It should drop around 5-6 pm AEST if past releases are anything to go by.

You need an active Disney+ subscription and you’ll have to pay an additional fee of $35.99 in order to access the film, but after that, it’s yours to watch as many times as you want.

Whether you’re in lockdown or not there’s plenty of ways you can (and should) check out Black Widow this month.