Why Go For Choc Chip When You Can Make These Rocklea Road Cookies?

A silver lining in these times of lockdown and pandemic is having plenty of time to flex our iso-baking skills — and frankly, if it doesn’t involve chocolate chip cookies you’re not doing it right.

This is why we’re pleased to share this latest recipe from chocolate legends Darrell Lea: Rocklea Road Cookies. Humble chocolate chip cookies just got a serious upgrade.

This recipe makes 22 cookies, and you can basically sub in any chocolate block you like — which to us sounds like a good excuse to buy more chocolate, am I right?

How to make Rocklea Road Cookies

What you’ll need:

188g unsalted butter, softened

1½ teaspoon vanilla bean paste or extract

2 free-range eggs, chilled

¾ cup caster sugar

¾ cup dark brown sugar

2¼ cups self-raising flour

¾ teaspoon salt

1x Darrell Lea Rocklea Road Block of your choice, chopped

Optional: extra marshmallows