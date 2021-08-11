A silver lining in these times of lockdown and pandemic is having plenty of time to flex our iso-baking skills — and frankly, if it doesn’t involve chocolate chip cookies you’re not doing it right.
This is why we’re pleased to share this latest recipe from chocolate legends Darrell Lea: Rocklea Road Cookies. Humble chocolate chip cookies just got a serious upgrade.
This recipe makes 22 cookies, and you can basically sub in any chocolate block you like — which to us sounds like a good excuse to buy more chocolate, am I right?
How to make Rocklea Road Cookies
What you’ll need:
-
188g unsalted butter, softened
-
1½ teaspoon vanilla bean paste or extract
-
2 free-range eggs, chilled
-
¾ cup caster sugar
-
¾ cup dark brown sugar
-
2¼ cups self-raising flour
-
¾ teaspoon salt
-
1x Darrell Lea Rocklea Road Block of your choice, chopped
-
Optional: extra marshmallows
Directions:
-
Preheat your oven to 160 degrees Celsius, fan-forced.
-
In a large bowl, add all dry ingredients in your jar and combine with wet ingredients until mixed through. Fold through chopped Rocklea Road Chocolate Block and beat until incorporated. Put the mixture in the fridge for 30 minutes to firm.
-
Roll the dough into golf-ball sized balls. Gently press each cookie in place onto a greased baking tray and stud with additional chopped Rocklea Road Block or marshmallow (optional).
-
Bake for 10-15 minutes at 160 degrees celsius. Cool on a wire rack or enjoy warm.
If a batch of these drool-worthy Rocklea Road cookies isn’t enough to satisfy your sweet tooth (no judgement!) we have a whole lot more baking inspo ready and waiting for you on Lifehacker Australia.
As a start, check out this Choc Ripple Brownie recipe which yes, is as delightful as it sounds. Then move on to this sweet little recipe for tasty Breakfast Cookies from our beloved Jennifer Garner here.
Happy baking, pals!
Log in to comment on this story!Log in