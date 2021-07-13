This Choc Ripple Brownie Recipe Will Make You Feel Like the World Isn’t Falling Apart

In stressful times, I like to cook. It’s a mindful task that fills the apartment with comforting smells and stops me from doom scrolling. It’s a popular coping tactic for many, I’d assume.

Anyway, considering the world has been on fire for some time now, I thought I’d share a sweet baking project that may help brighten your afternoons somewhat.

Our pals at Mayver’s (you know, the healthy peanut butter brand) passed on a recipe for how to make its Choc Ripple Brownie and I’m a little bit obsessed with it. Check out how to make it yourselves below.

How to make the Choc Ripple Brownie

What you’ll need:

3/4 cup Mayver’s Cacao Super Spread

2.5 tbsp butter

2 tbsp honey

1/4 tsp salt

1/3 cup cocoa powder

3 eggs, whisked

1/2 cup plain wholemeal flour

1/4 cup dark chocolate chips

Directions:

Preheat oven to 180°C/160°C fan-forced. Line a non-stick 20cm x 20cm baking tin with baking paper. Place 1/2 cup of Mayver’s Cacao Super Spread, butter, honey and salt in a large saucepan over moderate heat. Stir until the butter is melted and ingredients are well combined. Remove pan from heat and mix in the cocoa powder until smooth. Add eggs and mix vigorously until batter is smooth and shiny. Add flour and chocolate chips and stir to combine. Pour batter into lined tin. Using a teaspoon, place small dollops of remaining Mayver’s Cacao Super Spread over the top of the batter and use a toothpick to create swirls. Bake for 15 minutes or until edges are firm. Remove and cool in pan for 10 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack. Cut into 16 squares.

6. Eat without feeling even slightly guilty.

If you’re after more cooking projects to take on during lockdown, or just to pass the time during the winter months, here’s a list of recipes shared by MasterChef contestants that we found particularly exciting.

And if you decide to give this choc brownie recipe a try, let us know how you find it in the comments below!