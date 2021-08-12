If You’re Obsessed with Nutella, Try Making Your Own Choc-Nut Spread

If you’re a lover of chocolate spreads on your morning slice of toast, we have quite the recipe for you, friend. Our friends at Australian Macadamias have clued us in on the fact that you can quite easily pull together a nutty, choc spread at home with just a handful of ingredients.

The greatest part about whipping up this sweet little concoction at home is that once you’ve got your nut of choice (in this case, macadamias) the rest of the ingredients required are pretty likely to be found in most kitchens already.

The next best part is that it’ll only take you about 20 minutes to whip up this mixture of tasty choc-macadamia gorgeousness. Worth a shot, no? An indulgent little snack that you can make in under 30 minutes is always a winner in my eyes.

Here’s Australian Macadamia’s wicked choc and macadamia spread recipe

What you’ll need:

1 cup raw macadamias

¼ cup dutch cocoa powder

2 tablespoons boiling water

¼ cup sweetener of choice (honey, agave, sugar) or more or less to taste

Directions:

Process macadamias in a food processor, first to a fine meal, then further to a paste. Mix cocoa with boiling water and add to macadamia paste. Add sweetener and blend until smooth and creamy. Store in fridge.

Hot tip: for a sugar-free alternative, substitute the ¼ cup of sweetener with 1 cup mashed ripe banana!

