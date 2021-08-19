There’s a Stack of Apple Deals on Right Now, Including $130 off the iPad Air

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Depending on how you feel about Apple, you most likely either consider its products to be over-priced or worth the money. In either case, when a good Apple deal does roll around, being able to pick up a new MacBook, a pair of AirPods, or an iPad for a cheaper price is always welcome.

The fourth-generation Apple iPad Air, which was released in October of last year, has been discounted by $130. This deal applies to both storage sizes for the Apple iPad Air – the 64GB iPad is now $768, and the 256GB iPad is now $999.

The Apple iPad Air has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, a 12MP back camera, and runs on an A14 Bionic chip, which is the same chip used in the iPhone 12 series.

It takes a lot of features that were previously exclusive to the iPad Pro and presents them in a more portable and affordable package. These features include support for the Apple Pencil (2nd gen), USB-C charging, and compatibility with Apple’s Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio.

In Gizmodo Australia’s review of the iPad Air, they called it “the best tablet for most people”, praising it as the perfect middle-ground between the budget option of the standard iPad and the high-end iPad Pro.

You can check out this deal for the iPad Air here, along with a few more sales for MacBooks, Airpods, and the Apple Watch below.

Are there any other Apple deals available right now?

There sure are. While the iPad Air discount is the standout deal, if you’re after something with some more serious computing power or Apple’s other lifestyle products, here’s what is currently on sale.

You can save up to 11% off on a range of MacBooks, including the MacBook Pro and the newer M1 Chip MacBook Air models.

There’s also a deal available for the Apple AirPods Pro, so you can pick up a pair of these noise-cancelling earbuds for $295, down from $399. You can also pick up a deal for the Apple AirPods (2nd Gen), which is currently on sale for $245, down from $319.

Other deals include 12% off the Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm) and 11% off the Series 6 (44mm).