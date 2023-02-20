8 of the Best Movies You Can Watch on Stan Right Now

Australia’s homegrown streaming service Stan is full of excellent movies to suit every taste. From blockbuster releases to indie Aussie films to Oscar-winning classics, there’s something for everyone on the streaming service. But with so much to watch, where does one start?

To help you narrow it down, we’ve gathered some of the best movies you can find on Stan in Australia right now.

The best movies streaming on Stan

Room

This is the film that landed Brie Larson the Oscar for Best Actress back in 2016. If you need a refresher, here’s the film synopsis for you.

After years of being held captive in an isolated shed by a kidnapper, Joy and her little son, Jack, manage to escape the confinement and gain their freedom.

Moonlight

Another award-winning film, Moonlight is the coming-of-age tale of a queer Black boy in Miami trying to figure out his path.

It took home Best Picture in 2017 and Marhershala Ali received the Best Actor award for a Supporting Role, too.

Pig

Nicolas Cage recieved rave reviews for his latest movie, Pig, where he stars as a truffle hunter living alone in the Oregon wilderness. His life is uprooted after his beloved foraging pig is stolen, and he returns to his past in Portland to get it back.

Good Will Hunting

A classic. Written by and starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, and also starring the late Robin Williams, this film is centred on the story of a janitor at M.I.T. who is a gifted mathematician but has personal challenges that lead him to take the support of a psychologist.

I Am Woman

We love nothing more than an Aussie underdog rising to the top, and Helen Reddy is one of those home-grown heroes.

I Am Woman tells the true story of Reddy as she leaves Australia for New York and tries to make her way in the music industry. In doing so, she becomes an icon of feminist movements everywhere with her hit anthem ‘I am Woman’.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

This outrageous action-comedy stars Ryan Reynolds as the world’s top protection agent (Michael Bryce), who is hired to keep the world’s most notorious hitman, Samuel L. Jackson’s as Darius Kincaid, alive… Although, their greatest danger might be each other.

The King’s Speech

Are you itching for something to watch while waiting for the next season of The Crown?

The King’s Speech goes back to where it all began. Before Queen Elizabeth II, her father, King George VI (Colin Firth), was unexpectedly thrust onto the throne. Burdened by a nervous stutter, King George turns to a speech therapist to help him face his fears, and a heartwarming friendship grows between them.

The Dark Knight

Superhero films are everywhere now, but back The Dark Knight is still one of the best.

The Batman story from Christopher Nolan (Inception), stars Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne who comes up against his greatest nemesis yet when a character known as the Joker (Heath Ledger) starts terrorising Gotham.

