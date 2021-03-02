Here’s Everything We Know About The Crown Season 5

Say what you will about the Royals but The Crown is one popular TV show. It swept the Golden Globe Awards yet again this year and audiences are so keen on it they’re making the UK Government nervous about its presentation of facts.

The fourth season of The Crown debuted on Netflix in November of 2020, so we still have an agonisingly long wait until a new season hits our screens. To help you endure, this is everything we know so far about season five of The Crown.

What time period will season 5 cover?

Picking up where the fourth season left off, season 5 of The Crown will explore the 90s. (Potential spoilers ahead, but also this is history, so catch up).

The next season will likely cover the ending to Charles and Diana’s marriage and other divorces in the royal family including those of Princess Anne and Prince Andrew.

As always there will also be a range of new prime ministers to run through such as John Major and Tony Blair, and there will be a few deaths in the royal family as well.

The upcoming season of The Crown will also have to cover Princess Diana’s tragic death at some point, which occurred in 1997. Creator, Peter Morgan, has said he envisions The Crown ending in the early 2000s, so it’s possible Diana’s death may be tackled at the end of season 5 or early in the next season.

The Crown Season 5: Cast

Just like the royal family, The Crown also has a line of succession. Seasons 5 and 6 of the show will see new actors take on these iconic figures, just as actors changed between seasons 2 and 3.

Playing Queen Elizabeth II is Imelda Staunton, who you may recognise from Harry Potter and Downton Abbey. She’ll take over the role from Olivia Colman who took over from Claire Foy.

Emma Corrin, who just nabbed a Golden Globe for her performance as Diana, will be replaced by Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki (Tenet, The Great Gatsby). While it hasn’t been confirmed yet, Dominic West (The Affair), is said to be the frontrunner to play Prince Charles.

Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) will take over for Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret. Jonathon Pryce (The Two Popes) will play Prince Philip in seasons 5 and 6.

The Crown Season 5 release date

It seems that 2021 will be a sad year without The Crown. Deadline reports that The Crown will not begin filming its new season until June 2021 and it won’t premiere on Netflix until 2022.

This is apparently due to a scheduled filming break but the pandemic probably hasn’t helped things either. The Crown took a similar filming break between seasons 2 and 3.

The silver lining here is that The Crown will be getting both a season 5 and a season 6. The show was originally meant to end with its fifth season but Peter Morgan changed his mind and decided to flesh the story out into another season. Season 6 will be the show’s last.

When it does premiere, you can catch season 5 of The Crown on Netflix.