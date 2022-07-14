Travel Back in Time With These 7 Nostalgic Movies on Stan

There are studies that indicate rewatching old shows and movies can be a legitimate source of calm for many people. The act brings on fuzzy feelings of nostalgia, and the familiar storylines offer a soft landing for our watching experience – without any anxious expectation. We’ve met the characters, we know how the story ends, and we can probably quote back a few of the lines. It’s soothing, easy watching and makes the process of trawling through what’s on Stan, Netflix, Amazon Prime and the like much easier.

It’s not difficult to see why so many people turn to it, especially during times of stress.

One thing I’ve personally noticed over the past few months is that Aussie streaming service Stan has a pretty excellent library of nostalgic watches available.

For that reason, I’ve pulled together a list of what’s on Stan if you’re looking for a nostalgic movie session.

What’s on Stan: The best nostalgic movies

The Mummy

If you, like me, spent a good chunk of the ’90s thirsting after Brendan Fraser, I’m going to assume The Mummy holds a special place in your heart. I’m pretty sure this film was part of the reason I wanted to study ancient history in high school.

The film follows Rick O’Connell (Fraser) and Egyptologist Evelyn (Rachel Weisz) as they deal with the drama that erupts once they accidentally wake an evil mummy from the dead.

Make it a movie marathon with The Mummy Returns and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor if you like. They’re all available on Stan, too.

Watch it here.

She’s All That

Ah, the classic Pygmalion tale of an interesting but ‘not hot’ girl who only becomes visible once she fixes her hair and removes her glasses.

Look, the premise of the story is messed up. But She’s All That is such a classic nostalgic ’90s movie that I still can’t help but love it. Besides, the scene where the entire school student body breaks out into choreographed dance while Usher DJs is a thing of beauty.

Watch it here.

Save The Last Dance

More than just an excuse to watch Julia Stiles (Sara) and Sean Patrick Thomas (Derek) dance their attractive butts off, Save The Last Dance was a deep look at culture, heartbreak and racism in the States.

The film follows the story of Sara, a midwestern girl who loses her mother and moves to Chicago. Here she meets Derek – the pair begin dancing together, and eventually, dance turns to romance for this interracial pair.

Kerry Washington recently posted about this film, saying: “Playing Chenille changed my life. I read that script, and I felt like I knew her. At the time, I also knew the narrative that was being served in culture about who Black teen moms are. And I knew that if done right, this was an opportunity to transform some stereotyped thinking and make this young woman real.”

Watch it here.

The Indiana Jones series of films

Being that Indiana Jones 5 is slated for a 2022 release, loads of folks have the original films on the brain. If you want to start your nostalgic Harrison Ford binge-session from the beginning, Stan is the place to go.

Indiana Jones: Raiders of The Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull each see Indiana Jones (Ford), an archaeologist and explorer, fight a bunch of bad guys as he deals with some drama often attached to an ancient, cursed artefact.

Watch them here.

Practical Magic

I do not care that this film has a terrible rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Practical Magic will always be top tier to me. Sandra Bullock and our own Nicole Kidman play sisters Sally and Gillian, a pair of witches who move in with their aunts, Jet and Frances (played by Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing), after the death of their parents.

The sisters have to deal with a curse that kills off the men they love and the nasty-ass spirit of Gillian’s ex, Jimmy Angelov (Goran Visnjic). Classic sexy witchy drama.

Watch it here.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

A lesson in orchestrating the perfect sick day. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off stars a very young Matthew Broderick as Bueller, who spends a whole lot of time and energy attempting to chuck a sickie from school. It’s worth it for the Chicago parade scene, alone, and it’s one of the best nostalgic movies from the ’80s you can find.

Watch it here.

Mean Girls

While it may not scream nostalgia for everyone, this iconic film offers a trip back to the early naughties with its pink cardigans and heavy black eyeliner. So fetch!

Mean Girls tells the story of Cady Heron, who finds herself thrown into the politics of high school cliques when she encounters the popular girls at her new school. It’s easily one of the most quotable films of all time (you go, Glen Coco) and is one that always makes me laugh.

Watch it here.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.