Stan to Fast-Track Aussie Content Through Lionsgate Partnership Expansion

Stan has announced an expansion to its partnership with studio powerhouse Lionsgate, one that will see the latter help the Aussie streaming service deliver more home-grown content.

In official terms, the television development agreement will allow Stan to bolster its production capability.

Stan chief content officer Cailah Scobie highlighted the Lionsgate deal as being instrumental in helping the streaming service deliver more Aussie-made content.

“This expanded partnership with Lionsgate … will see Stan bolster its production capability as we continue to deliver more world-class, Australian made Stan Originals to our subscribers,” Scobie said. “We look forward to working with Lionsgate and some of Australia’s most sought after creatives to develop these outstanding new series.”

It will also see both parties develop a handful of new Stan Originals, including the megachurch family drama series Prosper, The Geography of Friendship (another drama) and “outback comedy crime series” Population: 11. Yep, outback comedy crime, I’m listening. Here’s the synopsis from Stan:

Developed by Jungle Entertainment for Stan with Lionsgate, and development funding from Screen NSW, Population: 11 is a comedic crime thriller that takes place in a tiny outback town where a man goes missing and a desperate stranger arrives to investigate its motley crew of townsfolk.

It ends the blurb by saying “Inspired by true events”.

Stan and Lionsgate kicked off their partnership last year, with a deal that meant the streaming service got its hands on a number of U.S. TV shows and movies, exclusively. The deal also follows one Stan inked with MGM earlier this year.