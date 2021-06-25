KFC’s Recipe for Zinger Katsu Curry Will Warm You up for Winter

KFC’s Kentucky Fried Cookin’ series is really serving us some wildly delicious creations.

The fried chicken joint is mashing up different cuisines with its iconic chicken products to produce some pretty eye-catching dishes. First, there were savoury popcorn chicken cupcakes, then we were blessed with Zinger Mi Goreng.

What could KFC possibly be cooking up next?

Gifting us another warm winter dish, KFC’s next recipe is Zinger Katsu Curry.

The recipe was devised in collaboration with Sydney chef Mitch Orr, who helped found Acmi and is the head chef at other local restaurants like Cicciabella and Pilu.

The recipe looks delicious and you can make it at home – with help from a KFC delivery.

How to make Zinger Katsu Curry

What you’ll need:

1 x KFC Zinger fillet per person (you can order just the fillets over the counter)

1 x KFC large chips

½ packet Golden Curry Medium Curry Paste

White soy sauce

Kombu Tsuyu

1 x small white onion, finely diced

1 x Granny Smith apple, peeled and grated

4 x cloves of garlic, finely diced

1x knob of ginger, finely grated

650ml water

Sesame oil

Cooked Japanese short-grain rice

Directions:

In a large heavy-based pot over medium heat, saute the onion, garlic and ginger in sesame oil until softened and fragrant. Add grated granny smith apple and cook until soft. Add water and curry paste. Stir thoroughly and simmer for 5 mins, continue stirring until the paste dissolves and the sauce thickens. It should be glossy and smooth. Season with Kombu Tsuyu and white soy sauce. To serve, place rice and KFC chips in a bowl, slice the KFC Zinger Fillet and add to the top. Spoon over curry sauce. Garnish with sesame seeds, scallions and pickled ginger. Tuck in and enjoy!

If it all sounds a bit complicated, you can get a step-by-step guide from Mitch himself in the video below.

Stay tuned for more wild recipes from KFC’s cooking series!