Chicken and Cupcakes Shouldn’t Go Together, but This KFC Recipe Makes Magic Happen

Here’s a snack you didn’t know you needed. KFC has released the recipe for a Popcorn Chicken savoury cupcake. Yes, you read that right. A cupcake with chicken.

Here’s how you can make this interesting new creation.

KFC’s Popcorn chicken cupcake recipe

The Popcorn chicken cupcake is a collaboration between KFC and Morgan Hipworth, owner of Melbourne bakehouse Bistro Morgan. It’s all part of KFC’s cooking series which will see the fast-food outlet partner with local Aussie chefs to bring out unique recipes.

For this one, the iconic KFC items include Popcorn chicken and potato and gravy. So yes, you will need to make a trip to your local KFC or order delivery.

Here’s everything you’ll need:

1 serve of large Potato & Gravy

1 large KFC Popcorn Chicken

3/4 cup yellow cornmeal

1 1/2 cups plain flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

2 tablespoons caster sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup canned creamed corn

125 grams melted butter

2 eggs

3/4 cup milk

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 180℃. In a large mixing bowl, combine all the dry ingredients and make a well in the centre. Add the remaining ingredients and gradually mix to combine. Divide between cupcake liners and bake for 20-30 minutes or until golden brown. Pour the gravy from the potato and gravy into a bowl. Spoon the remaining potato into another bowl and stir to combine the potato and any remaining gravy. Transfer the potato to a piping bag fitted with a round nozzle. Pipe the potato on the top to resemble frosting on a cupcake. Top with 4-5 pieces of popcorn chicken and then spoon on around 1/2 tablespoon of KFC gravy to garnish

If you’d prefer a visual guide. Here’s an easy step-by-step video.

You can’t deny that looks pretty damn tasty and is an easy way to jazz up your typical KFC order.

This recipe comes off the back of the KFC’s cooking series from 2020 which saw recipes like Popcorn Chicken Nachos, Zinger Parmy, and Hot and Spicy Mac n Cheese come to the table.

If you’re wondering how you can make KFC chicken at home (with the secret herbs and spices), we have a recipe for that too!