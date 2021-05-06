Optus’ Maxed Out NBN 50 and NBN 100 Plans Have All Been Discounted

Just over a month ago Optus increased its NBN speeds, so its now clocking maximum typical evening speeds. That means its NBN 50/20 plan is now hitting 50Mbps, and its NBN 100/20 is doing 100Mbps.

If those speeds sound like they’re up your alley, but you’re not too hot on Optus’ prices, the internet provider has recently announced it’ll be reducing the monthly bill of its NBN 50 and NBN 100 plans for the first six to twelve months you’re on it.

This discount is a flat $10 off across every plan, meaning you could be paying as low as $75 per month for an NBN 50 connection, and $85 per month for NBN 100.

You can check out Optus’ NBN 50 and NBN 100 plans below. We’ve also included a handy table showing how Optus’ NBN 100 plans compare to other ISPs.

Optus’ NBN 50 plan

Optus is offering this promotional deal for two of its NBN 50 plans, all of which last for the first six months you’re with the ISP.

Family Internet Ultimate is, as its name suggests, a solid option if you need to supply strong internet to multiple people in your household. This plan will set you back $75 per month and includes an Ultra Wi-Fi booster that’ll help your household maintain a strong connection, regardless of their proximity to the router.

Its other plan, Internet Entertainer, will get you a $80 per month connection that includes a Fetch Mighty subscription with a Premium Channel pack of your choice and a one month free upgrade to the 45+ channel Ultimate pack.

The Family Internet Ultimate deal is available until August 1, while the Internet Entertainer deal is available until May 30. These plans also include unlimited data with no lock-in contracts.

Optus’ NBN 100 plan

When it comes to an NBN 100 connection, you’ve got three options. Internet Everyday is the no-frills option, and will give you a connection to this 100Mbps speed tier for $85 per month.

If you’re living in a household that has a particularly large internet appetite, the Family Internet Ultimate plan might be better suited to your needs. This plan will set you back $95 per month and includes an Ultra Wi-Fi booster.

The third option, Internet Entertainer, will get you a $100 per month connection that includes the same Fetch Mighty subscription package as the NBN 50 plan. The discounted price of the Internet Entertainer plan lasts for the first 12 months you’re with Optus.

These plans all include unlimited data, no lock-in contracts and are available until August 1.

How do these NBN 100 plans stack up against the competition?

As of last week, and according to Gizmodo’s readers, Optus’ plan is the most popular within the NBN 100 speed tier.

With the aforementioned speed boost means that Optus is now standing toe-to-toe with Telstra when it comes to typical evening speeds, along with Superloop and SpinTel.

If Optus’ plan is a bit out of your budget, there are some cheaper NBN options available. SpinTel, in particular, is offering an NBN 100 plan for a discounted $74 per month. This deal lasts for the first six months you’re with the ISP, but even at the full monthly price of $84.95, its still cheaper than Optus.

You can see how Optus compares to other internet plans below.