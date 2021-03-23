The Best NBN 50 Deals in Australia Right Now

NBN 50 plans tend to be the Goldilocks option when it comes to Australian internet. They’re the “just right” intersection of speed and value. An NBN 50 plan is a significant step up from an ADSL connection, and the monthly bill will be a lot more reasonable than an NBN 100 plan, which typically start at around $80 per month when you exclude promotional offers.

On the other hand, $70 per month is about the average for a full price NBN 50 plan, and discounts can bring it even lower. In some cases, you can spend as little as $55 per month. With that in mind, we’re going to take a look at some of the best NBN 50 deals around right now.

Tangerine has one of the cheapest NBN 50 deals around, where you’ll pay just $54.90 per month for your first six months. You’ll pay $69.90 per month thereafter, which is fairly standard for a non-discounted NBN 50 plan. This plan is contract-free, but Tangerine also has a 14-day risk-free trial. If you find yourself unhappy during your first two weeks, you can leave and get your plan fees refunded. You won’t be able to get a refund for your modem if you purchase one through Tangerine, but it will work with any other NBN provider.

Dodo is up next with a discount of its own. You’ll pay $57 per month for your first six months, and $70 per month thereafter. That’s a touch more expensive than Tangerine, but you can save a further $10 per month by also getting your electricity and gas through Dodo. Just be aware that this offer is only available in New South Wales and Victoria, and in certain areas.

Dodo’s NBN plans are available contract-free or on a 12-month contract. If you go contract-free, you’ll need to pay a $120 modem fee.

SpinTel’s NBN 50 deal is also worth considering. You’ll pay $59 per month for your first six months, and $64.95 per month thereafter. While that’s more expensive during your initial half-year than Tangerine or Dodo, $64.95 per month is one of the cheapest non-discounted NBN 50 plans around.

SpinTel also has speed going for it, reporting typical evening speeds of 45Mbps on its NBN 50 plan. Dodo and Tangerine’s plans measure in at 41Mbps and 42Mbps, respectively.

Superloop comes close in terms of matching speed, with 44.4Mbps during peak hours. You’ll pay $59.95 per month for your first six months, and $69.95 per month thereafter.

Vodafone has a similar deal, and similar speeds of 46Mbps. You’ll save $10 per month on your first six months, bringing your bill down to $65 per month. That becomes $75 per month thereafter. While that’s a little bit pricier than most NBN providers, you can bring down your bill by bundling with other Vodafone services.

Vodafone will cut 5% off your total bill for every postpaid plan you have on your account after the first, up to a maximum of 20%. For example, bundling a Vodafone NBN plan with two Vodafone phone plans would cut 10% from your bill. Tablet and mobile broadbands plans are also eligible for discount bundles.

Vodafone’s NBN plans are contract-free. However, if you take up Vodafone’s optional modem, you’ll need to pay out the remaining value if you leave in your first 36 months. This is equivalent to $5 per month left in your three-year term.

MATE is another provider that rewards loyalty with cheaper prices. You’d typically pay $69 per month for a MATE NBN 50 plan, but you can slash $10 per month off that price by signing up to one of the telco’s SIM-only plans. MATE mobile plans are powered by the Telstra network, and start at $20 per month for 8GB. The $25 per month option with 18GB is a better pick, however. MATE’s NBN plans are contract-free.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.