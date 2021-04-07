SpinTel’s NBN 100 Plan Is Now as Fast as Telstra and Optus, With a Discount

If you’re someone who needs a fast internet connection and loves a bargain, SpinTel has recently bumped up the typical evening speeds across its entire range of NBN plans. It’s now reporting speeds of 100 Mbps for its NBN 100, and 50 Mbps for NBN 50.

In general, SpinTel has always had fairly cheap internet plans. With this speed increase, these plans now offer some of the best value plans on the market, with its NBN 100 plan now standing toe-to-toe with Telstra and Optus. What’s more, SpinTel are currently offering discounts across its range.

SpinTel’s discounted NBN plans

As an added bonus to these faster speeds, SpinTel is also offering discount deals across its NBN plans. If you sign up for SpinTel’S NBN 12, NBN 25 or NBN 100 plans through Whistleout, you’ll receive a monthly discount of $10.95 for the first six months you’re on the plans.

There’s also a discount deal available for SpinTel’s NBN 50 plan, but it’s only $5.95 per month for the first six months.

After this six-month period passes, all of these plans will return to their standard monthly billing price. These SpinTel NBN plans don’t have lock in contracts, so you’re free to move to another plan or internet provider whenever you please.

You can check out SpinTel’s plans in the table below:

What other NBN 100 plans are available?

With this speed increase SpinTel is now offering the cheapest NBN 100 plan with typical evening speeds of 100Mbps on the market at $74 per month.

In terms of competition, the NBN 100 plans for both Optus and Telstra have reported typical evening speeds of 100 Mbps – but with a monthly price of $95 and $90, respectively. So even after six month discount offer expires, SpinTel still offers a cheaper monthly rate at $84.50.

You can see how SpinTel compares to other NBN 100 plans in the table below: