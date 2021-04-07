NBN Showdown: Aussie Broadband Vs Superloop

Looking for an alternative to the big names in NBN? Do the likes of Telstra, TPG, and Optus get you down? Aussie Broadband and Superloop are two providers you should be considering.

While there are differences between the two, they share a few excellent traits: high peak hour speeds, local support, and contract-free plans with no setup fees. Here’s a look at how they compare.

Who are they?

Both Aussie Broadband and Superloop are smaller NBN providers that have made an impact on the market.

Aussie Broadband has been around for over a decade, and made a name for itself thanks to a combination of consistently high evening speeds and local support.

Superloop has only been selling NBN plans for a little over two years, but has been in the business of providing wholesale telecommunications services to other providers for about half a decade. As such, Superloop owns a lot of the infrastructure that other telcos typically rent.

Both Aussie Broadband and Superloop have connectivity at all 121 NBN Points of Interconnect. This means they have full control over their network and capacity.

Speeds

Both Aussie Broadband and Superloop are in the upper echelon of NBN providers when it comes to evening speeds, but Aussie Broadband has an edge when it comes to most speed tiers.

NBN 1000 NBN 250 NBN 100 NBN 50 Aussie Broadband 250Mbps* 248Mbps 99Mbps 50Mbps Superloop 250Mbps 215Mbps 90Mbps 50Mbps

Aussie Broadband does not currently provide typical evening speed guidance on its NBN 1000 plans, but has previously suggested customers can expect 250Mbps during peak hours.

Both Superloop and Aussie Broadband back up their speed claims with bandwidth graphs. These show how much capacity the telcos have purchased on their network, versus how much capacity its customers are using.

Unlimited NBN 50 plans

When it comes to NBN 50 plans, both Aussie Broadband Superloop report typical evening speeds of 50Mbps. That means they should essentially be congestion-free during peak hours. Both providers are also currently running promos on these plans:

With Superloop, you’ll pay $59.95 per month for your first six months, and $69.95 per month thereafter. On Aussie, you’re looking at $69 per month for your first six months, and then $79 per month.

Superloop’s deal is available until the end of July, while Aussie Broadband’s runs until the end of April. You’ll need to use the promo code SAVE10MONTH on Aussie Broadband.

Both Superloop and Aussie Broadband NBN 50 plans are free from contracts and setup fees.

Unlimited NBN 100 plans

Aussie Broadband beats out Superloop when it comes to typical evening speeds, with the pair reporting 99Mbps and 90Mbps respectively, but Superloop is the more affordable option.

With Superloop, you’re looking at $74.95 per month for your first six months and $89.95 per month thereafter. If you’ve got an FTTP or HFC premise with a fast enough line speed, you can also get a three-month free upgrade to NBN 250.

On Aussie Broadband, you’ll pay $89 per month for your first six months and $99 per month thereafter when you use the promo code FAST10.

Both offers are available until the end of July.

Unlimited NBN 250 plans

Thanks to promos, both Aussie Broadband and Superloop NBN 250 plans start at about $99 per month right now.

On Aussie Broadband, you’ll pay $99 per month for your first six months, and $129 per month thereafter. You’ll need the promo code FAST30 for this one.

Meanwhile, Superloop is charging $99.95 per month for your first six months, and then $119.95 per month.

While Superloop is a little cheaper, Aussie Broadband reports faster evening speeds of 248Mbps. That being said, Superloop’s 215Mbps is still respectable, and still at the top-end when it comes to NBN 250 speeds during peak hour.

NBN 250 plans are available to FTTP premises and at least 70% of HFC premises.

NBN 1000 plans

Once again, Aussie Broadband and Superloop NBN 1000 plans start at roughly the same price: about $119 per month.

Aussie Broadband is currently charging $119 per month for your first six months and $149 per month thereafter. FAST30 is also the promo code for this one.

On the other hand, Superloop will set you back $119.95 for your first six months and $119.95 per month thereafter. Superloop doesn’t have an unlimited NBN 1000 plan, however, maxing out with a 3TB allowance. If you go over this, you’ll be capped to speeds of 100Mbps for the remainder of your billing month.

Superloop reports typical evening speeds of 250Mbps for its NBN 1000 plan, while Aussie currently hasn’t disclosed firm numbers. When its NBN 1000 plans first launched, Aussie suggested 250Mbps as a ballpark figure.

NBN 1000 plans are available to FTTP premises, and about 7% of HFC premises.

Support

Both Aussie Broadband and Superloop offer local support, but Aussie Broadband is open for longer hours.

If you want to call Aussie, you can do so between 8am and midnight, every single day other than Christmas and Good Friday. Superloop’s support hours are 8am to 10.30pm on weekdays, 10am to 6pm on weekends, and 10am to 4pm on public holidays.

From personal experience, I’ve found support staff on both telcos incredibly helpful. Wait times were shorter on Aussie Broadband, but I’ve not made enough calls to either telco to say that this is always the case.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.