Affordable NBN Plans That Cost Less Than $60 a Month

Entry-level NBN plans aren’t as common as they used to be, with many providers focusing on pricier products with high speeds and unlimited data. These plans aren’t for everyone. Not everyone wants or needs an expensive NBN plan, of course.

What if you just want to binge a little Netflix without paying for more than it feels like you’re using? What if you don’t have the need for speed? Fortunately, there are still plenty of options if you’re looking for a cheaper NBN plan. Here’s a look at what less than $60 per month will get you.

NBN 25 plans under $60

If you’re after a more affordable NBN plan, you may need to make some trade-offs. You’ll typically need to sacrifice your download speed or your data allowance, which is why we’re starting with NBN 25 plans. They’re the easiest way to get an NBN plan under $60.

Tangerine has one of the cheapest unlimited NBN 25 plans around right now. You’ll pay $44.90 per month for your first six months, and then $59.90 per month thereafter. The plan is contract-free so you can leave whenever, and it also comes with a 14-day risk-free trial. If you’re not happy within your first fortnight, Tangerine will give you a full refund of your plan fees.

SpinTel has a similar deal where you’ll pay $49 per month for your first six months and then $59.95. This gets you an NBN 25 plan with unlimited data. If you’d prefer to stay sub-$50 after your discount expires, SpinTel also has a 100GB NBN 25 plan for $49.95 per month if you can make do with a smaller allowance.

Superloop is also offering its own discount on NBN 25 plans, where you’ll pay $54.95 for your first six months and $59.95 per month thereafter. This deal runs until July 31.

If you want to avoid promotional discounts, MATE has an NBN 25 plan for $59 per month. You can also save a further $10 per month by bundling it with one of the telco’s SIM-only mobile plans.

MATE’s mobile plans are powered by the Telstra network and start at $20 per month with 8GB. The $25 per month plan with 18GB is a much better deal, however. The $25 per month plan also gets you a free subscription to music streaming service Tidal, which could also help bring down your monthly bills.

NBN 50 plans under $60

When it comes to affordable NBN 50 plans under $60 per month, you’ve still got options, but the majority are all subject to promotional pricing. Your bill will be under $60 per month for your first six months, but then it will rise after the introductory period is over. The good news is that these plans are all contract-free, so you can sidle on over to a different provider as soon as your discount expires and keep paying less than $60 per month for your internet.

Exetel is one of your cheapest options right now, with a $50 per month plan for your first six months and $79 per month thereafter. That’s a steep increase, but you are free to leave whenever.

Tangerine is up next at $54.90 per month for your first six months, and $69.90 per month thereafter. As with its NBN 25 plan, Tangerine offers a two-week trial during which you can leave and get a refund of your plan fees if you’re not happy with your service.

SpinTel is the cheapest at full price, offering $59 per month for your first six months and $64.95 per month thereafter. Superloop follows with $59.95 per month for your first six months and $69.95 per month thereafter. And Internode is the most expensive at full price, charging $59.99 per month for your first six months, and $79.99 per month thereafter. You’ll need to sign a six-month contract for the Internode plan, but that ends when your discount expires.

Belong is the main exception to the promotional pricing rule, with an NBN 50 plan for $55 per month. There’s a catch, however. While it’s technically an NBN 50 plan, speeds are capped to 30Mbps. That’s a little bit better than NBN 25, but a good deal slower than an NBN 50 plan – even during peak hours.

You’ll need to sign a 12-month contract to get this one, but Belong will throw in $80 of mobile credit to use if you also feel like changing phone plans. If you’d prefer to go contract-free, you can pay $60 per month instead. You’ll also need to pay a $60 modem fee.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.