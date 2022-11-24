The Best Cheap NBN Plans if You’ve Only Got $60 a Month to Spend

Entry-level NBN plans aren’t as common as they used to be, with many providers focusing on pricier products with high speeds and unlimited data. These plans aren’t for everyone. Not everyone wants or needs an expensive NBN plan.

What if you just want to binge a little Netflix without paying for more than it feels like you’re using? What if you don’t have the need for speed?

Thankfully there are still options if you’re looking for cheaper NBN. Here’s a look at the plans spending less than $60 per month will get you.

NBN 25 plans under $60

If you’re looking for a more affordable NBN plan, you’ll need to make a compromise. The most common trade-off you’ll make is slower speeds, so we’ll start with NBN 25 plans. They’re the simplest option for getting your NBN bill down to under $60 per month.

SpinTel is one of your cheapest options, where you’ll pay $44 per month for your first six months and $49.95 per month thereafter. While it’s technically an NBN 25 plan, the speeds are capped at 15Mbps. This makes it a little bit slower than the more expensive options on this tier.

If you want actual NBN 25 speeds, consider Tangerine. You’ll pay $44.90 per month for your first six months, and then $59.90 per month thereafter. The plan is contract-free, so you can leave whenever, and there’s also a 14-day risk-free trial.

Tangerine will give you a full refund of your plan fees if you’re not happy during your first fortnight. You won’t get a refund for a modem if you buy one through Tangerine, but the telco’s modems are all unlocked and will work with other providers.

If you want to avoid promotional discounts, MATE’s NBN 25 plan goes for a flat $59 per month. You can also save a further $10 per month by bundling it with one of the telco’s SIM-only mobile plans.

MATE’s mobile offering is powered by the Telstra network, with plans starting at $20 per month with 10GB. The $25 per month plan with 20GB is a much better deal, however.

NBN 50 plans under $60

If you’re looking for an NBN 50 plan under $60 per month, you’ve still got options, but the majority are all subject to timed promotional pricing. You’ll pay less than $60 per month for your first six months, but your bill will go up after. Fortunately, these plans are all contract-free (or only have a six-month lock-in), so you’re free to switch to a different provider when your discount expires and keep paying less than $60 per month.

Swapping every six months is the easiest way to save on your NBN.

Dodo is one of your cheapest options, at $53.85 per month for your first six months and $75 per month thereafter. You can also save a further $10 per month by bundling your gas and electricity if you live in NSW or Victoria.

Exetel has a pretty similar offer but is cheaper in the long run if you’re not bundling other services. You’ll pay $53.95 for your first six months and $69.95 per month thereafter. Exetel’s NBN 50 plan also includes five-speed boosts per month. This lets you bump your speed to NBN 100 for a day at no extra cost.

These speed boosts are only available on FTTP, HFC, and FTTN connection types, however. If you need an extra speed boost, you can pay $2 to get one

SpinTel is another good option. You’re looking at $54 per month for your first six months and $64.95 per month thereafter.

Tangerine is also worth considering, billing $54.90 per month for your first six months and $69.90 per month thereafter. As with its NBN 25 plan, Tangerine offers a two-week trial during which you can leave and get a refund of your plan fees if you’re not happy with your service.

