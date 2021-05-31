Dyson’s V15 Detect Vacuum Will Bring Out Your Inner Clean Freak

As of May 27, Aussies have been treated to a sparkly new toy from the Dyson team. The DysonV15 Detect (available in two models: the Absolute Extra and Total Clean) was released along with a suite of other updates this month and the new vacuum has been described as the company’s most powerful cordless device yet.

I was given the opportunity to road test the V15 Detect Total Clean and have been putting it to work over the course of a week. The vacuum comes with eight (yes, eight) tool options; boasts a 60 minute run time; has been fitted with anti-tangle technology and claims to capture 99.99 per cent of particles down to as small as 0.3 microns.

Here’s how I’ve found it so far.

What’s good?

The laser is next level. When I heard this model of vacuum had been fitted with laser dust detection technology, my first thought was, “Cool. But how much better than your average LED-light can this be?”

Turns out, a whole lot better. The laser has been angled specifically to catch dust particles that are invisible to the naked eye, so when I compared the visibility to the light fitted in my cheap and cheerful vacuum at home, there was a distinct difference.

The LCD screen with a real-time particle count was another winner for me. Honestly, I was a little unsure of how much value I’d get out of this feature at first. When I took that vacuum into my bedroom and gave the carpet a once-over, I saw the numbers spike up and continue to rise for longer than I’m proud to admit (I swear, I do vacuum outside of reviews). I was sceptical of the figures, but when I looked in the dust bin I saw how much had been collected – it made me wonder if the space had ever really been cleaned before.

Speaking of carpets, the auto-adjustment of the vacuum intensity based on flooring is a pretty sweet feature. As soon as I ran it over a rug or carpet you could hear the shift almost instantly.

On hardwood floors, the experience is smooth and the machine picks up kitchen mess easily. I also noticed very quickly that the compact design of the Laser Slim Fluffy cleaner head allows for pretty easy access to tricky corners and underneath furniture.

Oh, and emptying out the dust canister was a mess-free dream. Just a case of pushing down a lever and having the bin open up. This is no different to some older models of Dyson vacuum, but it’s still a positive point.

The last tool I want to mention here is the hair screw head. When I saw this thing my jaw almost hit the floor. No more need to manually untangle my tresses from my vacuum head! Admittedly, my apartment is no sea of loose hair and I don’t have any pets so I could only use it on a few stray strands of my own, but they were quickly sorted. I also tested this tool successfully on some rogue paper shavings that my old vacuum cleaner choked on.

What’s not so good?

Listen, this vacuum is pretty damn expensive. For $1,299 (or $1,469 for the Absolute Extra) I want my vacuum to sing to me as it cleans. And while the sweet purr of this baby working away comes close, it is a big investment for a lot of people.

I’ve seen some comments on the size of the dust canister being a little too small – and maybe it could be a little larger, sure. But I do find it works pretty well for my apartment. It’s also been pointed out that at 3kg the vacuum is on the heavier side for cordless models, which some may not enjoy. I didn’t personally find it problematic, however.

The verdict

I guess I’ve reached that point in my life where I’m excited to come home and vacuum now. While that’s probably quite sad for my social life, it’s a huge plus for my floors.

Comparing the Dyson V15 to my cheaper model of vacuum at home highlighted to me that you can certainly find other models that will do a good enough job of cleaning your floors, but if you have the means to work with the best in class, why would you want to?

Learn more about the V15 Detect Total Clean on the Dyson website here.