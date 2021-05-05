Dyson Just Announced Three Brand New Vacuums To Help You Clean Up Your Life

Need to clean up your life? Well, you’re in luck because Dyson Australia just dropped three new vacuums that are set to transform the way you clean your house.

When it comes to vacuums, Dyson is the first name that comes to mind, and for good reason. They know a thing or two about banishing dust, dirt and debris from your home.

But when Dyson seemingly already has a vacuum for everything you could possibly need, how can they up the ante?

Dyson Omni-Glide

Price: $599

Release date: May 27 from Dyson.com.au

Gone are the days of doing weird yoga poses to be able to vacuum those hard to reach places in your home because Dyson’s new Omni-glide vac is here and it’s apparently the “slimmest, most manoeuvrable vacuum” yet.

Visually, it resembles a dry mop in both shape and size, which means it’s more compact and easier to store than your average Dyson.

This device is developed specifically for those quick, daily spot cleans (like when you accidentally spill sugar on the kitchen floor while making your morning coffee).

It’s fitted with an omnidirectional ‘Fluffy’ cleaner head that is able to swerve in any direction, which means you can get into that weird corner behind your couch that was otherwise a dusty wasteland.

“We’re pioneers in the vacuum cleaner industry – we created our cyclone technology, removed the bag, and cut the cord with the introduction of our powerful cord-free machines. Today, we’re introducing a brand new way to clean hard floors with the Dyson Omni-glide vacuum,” the company said in a statement.

“The new omnidirectional Fluffy™ cleaner head is a true testament to our engineering capabilities, and is powered by a Dyson Hyperdymium™ motor, and features two counter-rotating brush bars that spin at the same speed for pick up in both directions.”

Other huge wins for the Omni-Glide include its power button (which means you don’t need to give yourself an RSI from holding down the trigger for 20 minutes straight) and a removable, easily replaceable battery.

The Omni-Glide is specifically designed for hard floors, which unfortunately means its not as versatile as other models that are able to clean both hard and soft surfaces. But if you’re looking for a device for day-to-day maintenance cleans, this could be for you.

Dyson V15 Detect

Price: $1,469 for the DysonV15 Detect Absolute Extra, and $1,399 for the Dyson V15 Detect Total Clean

Release date: May 27 from Dyson.com.au

The Dyson V15 Detect is branded as the company’s “most powerful, intelligent cordless vacuum” to date, and comes with technology to give you scientific proof of a deeper clean than your average vacuum.

For starters, the vacuum is fitted with laser dust detection technology to reveal micro dust and dirt particles that you would otherwise miss with the naked eye. The laser is fitted at the perfect angle to allow you to see all of that extra dirt on your floor (yuck).

“Our latest vacuums use laser technology to reveal hidden dust, integrating a diode laser into the cleaner head that is precisely positioned at a 1.5 degree angle to create the best contrast between dust and floor,” Dyson founder and CEO James Dyson said.

But the really exciting thing about this vacuum is the new acoustic piezo sensor — aka the thing that literally proves you’ve given your house a deeper-than-usual clean.

The new technology measures the amount of dust your vacuum picks up using carbon fibre filaments. The sensor then sizes and counts the individual dust particles and displays this data on the built-in LCD screen, so you can see the data on exactly how filthy your home is.

“We don’t think detection is enough, so we remove and meticulously size and count the particles 15,000 times a second using an acoustic piezo sensor which converts vibrations into electrical signals, displaying precisely the size and number of particles sucked up on an LCD at the back of the vacuum,” the company statement said.

Using this data, the vacuum is programmed to automatically boost suction power when it encounters larger amounts of dust. Pretty cool, huh?

The third major improvement we’ll see with the V15 Detect is the new anti-tangle hair screw tool, which is quite literally a godsend for anyone with long hair.

Dyson has introduced a new anti-tangle conical brush bar that claims to have slightly altered the bristle position and angle in a way that minimises the amount of hair that will get wrapped up in your vacuum brush.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim

In addition to the two V15 models, Dyson is also releasing a more compact version in the Dyson V12 Detect Slim.

The V12 Detect Slim features the same technology as the V15 models, but in a more compact, smaller format.

No information on pricing or a release date has been revealed for the V12 yet, but we’ll be sure to update this story when we find out.

For more information, you can visit the Dyson Australia website.