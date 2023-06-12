5 of the Best Vacuum Cleaners on the Market, According to Lifehacker Australia Staff

Vacuuming is one of the least fun household chores, but the silver lining is that even vacuum manufacturers seem to know this and have begun designing better and more powerful appliances to make our cleaning hassle-free. Here at Lifehacker Australia, we’ve tested out a few different vacuums in our time. While it’s difficult to pick the best of the bunch, we thought we’d try and give you a rundown of the top vacuum cleaners the team has reviewed.

The best of our Real Life Reviews: Vacuum cleaners

Our team has tested a few different vacuum brands, including the latest products from Dyson, as well as a few of those fancy robot vacuums to see how they hold up.

Here’s what we thought.

Dyson V15 Detect

Ushering in the era of lasers on vacuums, Dyson’s V15 Detect packs a powerful punch. The vacuum uses infrared lasers to point out dirt and dust you may not have noticed before and also has an LCD screen that gives you a real-time particle count.

It’s a little pricey, but this is Dyson, after all, and the quality is pretty much unmatched in our experience.

Read the full review here.

We’ve also reviewed Dyson’s range of vacuum attachments which make cleaning in those awkward areas a breeze. Read more about those here.

Hoover ONEPWER Emerge Pet Stick

There are plenty of stick vacuums on the market, but Hoover’s ONEPWER Emerge Pet Stick is one of the best we’ve found.

It puts renter and pet-friendly features at the forefront including a 2-in-1 crevice tool for tight corners, a motorised pet tool for cleaning up animal fur and an upholstery tool that is great for cleaning velvet furniture.

Read the full review here.

DEEBOT X1 OMNI

One of our latest robot vacuum reviews involved taking DEEBOT’s new X1 OMNI for a spin.

This little robovac impressed everyone, including the dog, and made a serious case for switching to the automated cleaning life. The X1 OMNI has the ability to vacuum and mop, and it also has a docking station that it will return to at the end of a cycle and empty itself. It doesn’t get much better than that.

Read the full review here.

DEEBOT N8 Pro

The N8 Pro is a slightly different generation of DEEBOT, but no less impressive. This little Robovac was still a powerhouse cleaner, offering automatic vacuum and mopping options – although you do have to empty it at the end.

The only significant issue we found was the battery life, particularly if you have a large house, but even that is done automatically.

Read the full review here.

Tineco S5 Pro

A cordless stick vacuum that cleans and mops? Say no more.

Some of the Tineco S5 Pro’s other highlights include an LCD screen, half an hour of battery use, easy-to-detach and clean parts, and it’s also a lot quieter than other vacuums.

Read the full review here.

If you’re in the market for other home appliances, check out our review ranking of coffee machines or some of the best air fryers on the market right now.

This article has been updated with additional products.