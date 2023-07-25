Dyson’s New Vacuum Likes to Get Wet (Sorry)

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

In huge news for cleaning fans everywhere, Dyson has announced it is launching its take on the mop/vacuum trend in the new V15s Detect Submarine. Dropping in Australia on July 27, 2023, the all-in-one wet-and-dry cordless vacuum cleaner claims “to solve the challenges with existing wet-and-dry formats” acting as a “versatile cleaning solution to cleaning solution to remove dust, spills and stains…”

Interested? Here’s a look at what this baby can do.

Meet the Dyson V15s Detect Submarine vacuum cleaner

In a nutshell, Dyson’s Submarine vacuum has been designed to offer the same powerful suction and anti-tangle tech we know well along with the option to attack spills and stains.

This is achieved with the introduction of the Dyson Submarine wet roller head. Using this attachment allows you to mop up dirty surfaces in your home. Dyson explained in a statement that “Eight water jets, evenly spaced along the roller, release precisely 18ml water in every minute to wash floors evenly without leaving excess wetness”.

The microfibre roller will take to spills and stains on your floors, while dirty water will be deposited into a 360ml dirty water tank to avoid you spreading mess further.

According to Dyson, the Submarine’s 300ml clean water tank is designed to be able to cover 100m2 of flooring.

Charlie Park, Vice President of Floorcare R&D at Dyson, said of the new release that:

“Existing wet cleaning formats are commonly met with owner frustrations; largely around manoeuvrability, maintenance and pick up performance. Our solution solves these challenges and provides users with a multifunctional, compact yet powerful vacuum that takes deep cleaning to the next level.

“The launch of our first all-in-one wet-and-dry machine is an important step in Dyson’s commitment to improve everyday lives, and create cleaner, healthier homes. For the first time, we’re combining our dust illumination and sensing technologies, anti-tangle for soft furnishings and carpets alongside our new wet roller head to wash hard floors.”

Other features to know about:

Dyson has listed out some other nifty features worth keeping in mind should you decide you want to add this vacuum to your cleaning collection.

Includes Optic Fluffy Cleaner Head: Using Dyson’s illuminating dust technology

Acoustic Dust Sensing

Suction Power: 240 air watts of powerful suction

Filtration: HEPA filtration system captures 99.99% of particles as small as 0.1 microns

Includes Hair Screw Tool: For picking up long hair and pet hair

From Thursday, July 27, the Dyson V15s Detect Submarine cordless vacuum cleaner will be available in Australia online and in demo stores priced at $1,549.

If you want more vacuum content, check out our list of favourites from recent reviews we’ve written.